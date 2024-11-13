Odisha: Protecting paddy fields from elephants by using solar fence is a lesson in mitigating human-wildlife conflicts

In Odisha, agriculture is more than an occupation — it’s a way of life, with paddy fields being an essential part of the landscape that provide livelihood to millions.

However, farmers frequently face challenges when it comes to the security of their crop which is often endangered by wild elephants.

In response, the Department of Forest in Odisha launched an innovative initiative: a solar-powered electric fence to safeguard paddy fields from elephants and other potential intruders.

Elephant-impacted villages can opt for solar-fencing by submitting a proposal in their respective gram sabhas or gram panchayats.

The villagers will pay for 10 per cent of the project cost while the Forest Department will bear the rest.

The orchard-owners will also be able to participate in the solar-fencing scheme but with 50:50 cost-sharing ratios.

This project has had both its successes and challenges, including issues with theft of fencing wire, and offers a valuable case study in wildlife-human conflict resolution.

Crop protection challenges in Odisha

Odisha’s rural communities often live near the boundaries of the forests, which are an abode to various wildlife species including elephants.

Elephants are naturally attracted to the nutritious paddy fields and sometimes stray into these farmlands, causing significant damage to crops and at times even threatening human lives.

Farmers’ losses from such incidents often impact their income and food security.

Traditional methods for repelling elephants — such as noise, firecrackers or even physical barriers — have had limited success and can sometimes lead to harm on both sides.

Seeking a more effective and humane approach, the Odisha Department of Forest initiated the Solar Fence Project, aimed at minimising human-wildlife conflict encroachment through sustainable, non-lethal means.

The solar fence operates by generating a mild electric pulse by tapping solar energy. This pulse serves as a deterrent, discouraging elephants and other animals from entering the fields without causing any harm.

The fence is powered by solar panels, which charge a battery during the day. This battery stores energy to supply a low-voltage electric current to the fence. When an animal comes into contact with the fence, it receives a harmless but effective shock, discouraging it from further attempts to breach the barrier.

Since it’s powered by renewable solar energy, this fence is environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run, with minimal need for ongoing maintenance.

Impact on local communities

Since the installation of the solar fence, there has been a notable reduction in the number of elephant incursions into paddy fields. Farmers report fewer crop losses, which has boosted their morale and provided a more stable income.

The fence has also minimised direct conflicts between humans and elephants, reducing the risk of injury or fatalities.

Beyond the immediate benefits, the solar fence project has encouraged a sustainable mindset among local communities, raising awareness of eco-friendly technologies and fostering a sense of collaboration between forest officials and rural residents.

Despite its positive impact, the solar fence project has encountered an unexpected obstacle — wire theft. In rural areas where resources are often scarce, metal wires have value and may be repurposed or sold, leading to instances of theft. Missing wires compromise the fence's functionality, making the fields vulnerable once again to animal intrusion.

To address this, the Department of Forest has begun implementing strategies aimed at curbing wire theft, such as regular patrols and monitoring of the fence area have been established to deter theft. Local residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.

The project team has actively engaged with local communities, explaining the importance of the fence for everyone’s benefit. By fostering a sense of collective responsibility, they aim to reduce instances of theft.

Additionally, some efforts have been made to substitute metal wires with other materials or to implement tamper-resistant designs, though these are still in the testing phase.

Lessons learned

The Department of Forest’s Solar Fence Project in Odisha has underscored both the promise and challenges of implementing sustainable, community-centred solutions in rural settings. Key lessons from this case study include that engaging the community is crucial.

While the fence serves a protective function, involving locals in its maintenance and emphasising shared benefits helps build ownership and reduce theft. It is to be noted that even well-designed solutions can be vulnerable to unforeseen challenges and regular monitoring and adaptability are key to sustaining long-term projects.

While the fence addresses immediate needs, it’s part of a broader strategy for human-wildlife coexistence. Similar projects could integrate other protective measures, such as crop selection and landscape management, to further mitigate conflict.

Elephants are afraid of bees and the sound of bees can be used to deter them. As an alternative audio technology emitting the sound of disturbed beehives can be employed to deter elephants. The Northeast Frontier Railway in India has used this method to protect elephants. This technology is being used in several other countries like Tanzania.

The project is ongoing with officials and community members working together to tackle remaining obstacles and maximise the fence’s benefits. Through continued innovation and collaboration, the Solar Fence Project stands as a shining example of how agricultural communities of Odisha can protect their livelihoods while coexisting peacefully with the nature.



