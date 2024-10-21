Only one-third of an agricultural household’s income in India comes from cultivation

Does this signify increasing economic well-being among agricultural households? Not exactly. In the five years preceding the Survey, 30 per cent of agricultural households reported crop failures because of irregular rainfall, pest attacks, cyclones and droughts. Additionally, 12 per cent of households experienced losses because of price fluctuations. To cope with these setbacks, many households had to dip into savings or take loans from informal sources. Moreover, an agricultural household’s average monthly consumption expenditure is Rs 11,710, leaving a surplus of only Rs 1,951 (termed as net income) for an average family of five. Small and marginal farmers, in particular, spend a larger share of their income on food. In this uncertain, multi-source economy, coupled with increasing economic shocks, agricultural households are more financially constrained than ever. This is reflected in the level of debt among agricultural households: on average, they carry a debt of Rs 91,231, while non-agricultural households have Rs 89,074. This means agricultural households bear a debt burden nearly seven times their monthly gross income. This is why most farmers spend their entire lives servicing debts.