Participatory videos can be a tool to revolutionise farmer-led extension in natural farming

Recently, the Union cabinet approved the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) with a total budget outlay of Rs 24.81 billion. The NMNF scheme will be implemented in 15,000 clusters, covering 10 million farmers and 0.75 million hectares of land. It is important to note that transitioning farmers from chemical to natural farming requires extensive capacity building.

The Government of India has a vast extension infrastructure through the National Agricultural Research and Extension System (NARES), supported by ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) to assist farmers.

However, the dominance of smallholder farmers makes it difficult for the extension system to reach them effectively. Moreover, digital advisory systems have yet to reach broader geographies.

The public extension system is under immense pressure, with only 101 public extension workers per 100,000 cultivators (Suresh, Sajesh, Padaria, and Mohanty, 2022).

There is an urgent need to promote peer-to-peer learning through field demonstrations, placing farmers at the centre. To enable farmers to become effective extension agents, they must be equipped with the right tools. One such tool, proven effective, is Participatory Videos (PVs), particularly valuable in natural farming where farmer-led extension is crucial.

What are participatory videos (PVs)

PVs, also known as community videos, engage farmers and communities in developing user-generated content to document experiences, share knowledge, and voice perspectives to drive social change.

PVs empower marginalised communities to build awareness around social issues and realise that solutions often lie within the community itself. They foster confidence, encourage creative expression, and serve as powerful tools for communication and local training.

History of PVs

The origins of PVs date back to the late 1960s, when Donald Snowden, Director of the Extension Department at Memorial University in Newfoundland, Canada, visited Fogo Island to study poverty.

Working with documentary filmmaker Colin Low, they created films where community members shared their problems, beliefs and aspirations. These films were shown locally as part of guided discussions. As a result, communities gained clarity on their challenges and initiated development efforts.

Moreover, the Canadian government, after viewing the films, recognised the concerns and implemented development initiatives on the island. This people-centric approach to development, known as the ‘Fogo Process’, has since spread globally.

In India, PVs have been championed by Stalin K., co-founder of the Drishti Media Collective in 1993, along with several Video Volunteers supporting community-driven media. Digital Green, founded by Rikin Gandhi, has trained farmers to produce and disseminate videos focused on sustainable agricultural practices.

Relevance of PVs in natural farming

Natural farming relies on agroecological principles that farmers adapt based on available resources and local agro-climatic conditions. For large-scale adoption, a farmer-led extension system is needed—enabling learning from experienced peers.

PVs, created by farmers based on their experiences, innovations, and observed impacts, are a compelling tool for sensitising others in a short time frame.

PVs support learning in three major ways:

Horizontal Learning : Locally developed PVs allow farmers and community resource persons to share practical experiences within and across villages. This peer-to-peer approach aids the scaling of natural farming in similar agro-climatic regions.

Vertical Learning : Farmers can use PVs to share their experiences with government authorities. In turn, officials can respond via video to explain policies and schemes related to natural and sustainable farming. This two-way communication enhances the farmer-government interface.

Exchange Learning: PVs facilitate information exchange through discussions and feedback loops. In this dynamic process, the teacher becomes the learner and vice versa, making it a highly effective method for transferring knowledge within and beyond the field of natural farming.

Scientific research suggests that farmers are seven times more likely to adopt agricultural practices when exposed to PVs, compared to traditional training methods and field visits (Gandhi et al., 2009).

The way forward

PVs should be embedded in existing schemes promoting natural and sustainable farming, including Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhat under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture, NABARD’s JIVA Programme, Various state-specific programmes. This bottom-up approach will generate rich feedback for evidence-based policymaking and refinement of natural farming initiatives.

Farmers, local youth, and extension workers (Krishi Sakhi/Mitra) should be trained in video production and editing using smartphones and affordable software, camera operation, framing and basic filming techniques along with storytelling and scripting for clear, impactful communication. Additionally, dissemination of PVs via WhatsApp, YouTube and other social media channels.

Additionally, a digital library of PVs should be curated, categorised by theme, crop, and geography. This should be integrated with platforms like the MANAGE website and ASCI to ensure wide access.

Promoting rural PV entrepreneurs

Progressive farmers, SHG members, FPO members, and rural youth with digital and communication skills should be supported to become rural PV entrepreneurs. NABARD and State Rural Livelihood Missions can support this under skill development and rural entrepreneurship initiatives.

In conclusion, participatory videos have tremendous potential to transform farmer-led extension, making agricultural knowledge more contextual, scalable, and farmer-driven.

By integrating PVs into policy, enhancing local capacity, and nurturing entrepreneurship, India can accelerate the shift to natural farming and foster a more resilient agricultural future.