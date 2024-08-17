Plant pandemics: They could be hastened due to deadly and global pathogenic spread

Pathogens are at an advantage in this era of unparalleled human move- ment, transportation and interaction. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed this vulnerability of the globalised world. In just four months, the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) travelled from China to 200 countries and killed more than 2 million people. Now, imagine a scenario where multiple pathogens make the rounds of the world and cause outbreaks simultaneously. The global food system faces this predicament.

“One can safely assume that multiple plant diseases are going to spread across the world because of globalisation and climate change impacts. This is devastating as climate change is already exacerbating the food crisis across the world,” says Nick Talbot of The Sainsbury Laboratory, UK, that conducts research on plant diseases and resistance. What’s alarming is that these pathogens are fast mutating to invade previously untouched geographies, infect new hosts and evade resistant varieties.

FUSARIUM WILT

Pushing bananas to verge of extinction

Caused by soil fungus Fusarium oxysporum, wilt infection has ruined banana plantations across the world for well over a century now. It has managed to wipe out almost all major resistant varieties developed so far.

Fusarium oxysporum was first reported in Central America in 1890. By 1960, it rooted itself in tropical America, the Caribbean and West Africa impacting 40,000 hectares (ha) of then dominant variety Gros Michel. The threat was mitigated with a new resistant cultivar, Cavendish, that now represents the image of banana and provides half of the global supply. However, in the 1990s a new strain of the fungus, known as Tropical race 4 or TR4, emerged from Taiwan. It has proved lethal to over 80 per cent of the 1,000-odd banana varieties available worldwide, including Cavendish. Initially restricted to East Asia and some parts of Southeast Asia for two decades, the disease has aggressively hopped continents and spread to 20 countries, including India—the largest producer and consumer of the fruit. The TR4 Task Force, created by UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2013 to manage the outbreak, calls the strain “one of the most aggressive and destructive fungi in the history of agriculture and the world’s greatest threat to banana production”. The infection is particularly of concern for East African countries such as Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda where banana is a staple food as well as cash crop. The region has the world’s highest per capita banana consumption of 400 kg to 600 kg.

MAIZE LETHAL NECROSIS

Hits breadbasket of Africa

Despite suffering from food shortages, last year the Malawi government banned import of unmilled maize from neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania, and for a strong reason. Both countries are affected by maize lethal necrosis, which is difficult to contain. The country’s agriculture ministry says that the disease has no treatment and can cause up to 100 per cent yield loss. The decision forced the World Food Pro-gram, which offers humanitarian assistance to those affected by conflicts in Malawi, to mill maize from Tanzania before supplying it.

The disease gains its virulence from the combination of two viruses—the maize chlorotic mottle virus (MCMV) and sugarcane mosaic virus (SCMV)—which get transmitted by insects and contaminated seeds. According to the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), the disease was first reported in the country’s Bomet county in 2011. It has since spread to 12 counties in the Rift Valley region, which is known as the breadbasket of Africa. Martin Mutai, a farmer in Bomet county, narrates the ferocity of the disease. “In 2014, I planted maize on my 0.5 ha farm. The crop stopped growing after a few weeks, despite regular rains in the region. Over the next few weeks the stalks shrivelled and blotches appeared on the leaves. Eventually, the entire crop withered away,” says Mutai, adding that he did uproot sections of the affected plantation to spare the rest, but all was in vain.

“Only fall armyworms can ravage the plantation like that,” says Paul Birir, another farmer from Bomet, who also lost his entire crop to the disease. “It has not spared anyone in the region,” Birir adds.