Punjab: Dead soil in India’s ‘food bowl’ is about to summon the ghost of infertility

Gazing at his family’s estimated 20 hectare (ha) of agricultural land in Punjab’s Bhaini Mehraj village, 29-year-old Sukhvinder Singh is a worried man.

“In the coming years, all this land will be barren.”

However, the look of the land belies his disquiet. It’s the ongoing Kharif season in India, and like many other farmers in the state, Singh’s field is flourishing with paddy crop, as far as the eye can see.

Pointing towards the soil under his feet, he told Down To Earth (DTE),“Imagine someone on a ventilator (life support) who is being kept alive artificially. Our soil is bereft of life in the same way and we are spoon-feeding it with chemical fertilisers for the support it needs. Organically, it has lost its capacity to yield a harvest that can fetch us a good price.”

Singh’s 60-year-old father Kewal Singh has accompanied him to the field and it was he who used to tend to the same land before his son.

“The chemicals are working. Until the day comes when they won’t,” he said, sounding similar to a dire prophecy.

What happens when the soil doesn’t have the ability to grow a healthy and a high-yielding crop on its own?

Punjab, lauded with titles like the ‘food bowl’ and the ‘breadbasket of India’, has been witness to innumerable schemes aimed at improving its agricultural practices.

It’s been a decade for the popular soil health card (SHC) scheme, years of programmes related to crop diversification and sustainable groundwater management but on the ground, quite literally, the soils are only deteriorating.

Farmers from the state narrate the story of what years of intensive cultivation and over-extraction of nutrients by unsuitable crops has done to their natural resource base.

Around 25 years ago, the same soil was teeming with life – from earthworms to beetles in abundance.

“Ab dekhne ko nahi milta [now they are not found here]. Chemicals finished everything,” said the 60-year-old.

Ten years ago, Sukhvinder realised that both rice and wheat yields are dropping every year.

Around 2014-15, the yield was 95 quintals and 70 quintals per ha in paddy and wheat respectively. Today, with the same quantity of chemical fertilisers, the average yield of paddy and wheat from one ha is 85 quintals and 65 quintals respectively.

Now for the same yield they used to get, the family is forced to use more fertilisers per ha.

When compared to the time Kewal was farming the land some 20 years ago, his family is using at least 350 per cent more urea (one of the most important nitrogenous fertilisers) than used in the past – from 1.25 quintals per ha of paddy to 5.6 quintals.

In total, the farm needs 15 bags of urea (one bag has 45 kg) for paddy, wheat, and maize combined in one year, as opposed to four to five bags some 20 years ago.

Soil health scheme — a paper tiger?

It was in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the SHC scheme. Under this scheme, soil samples are tested with an aim to promote balanced use of fertilisers to ensure that farmers are aware about the appropriate amount of nutrients required for a particular crop.

But in these nine years, Sukhvinder has never seen such a card or had his soil tested under the scheme.

According to the scheme manual, the tests are done on 12 parameters — nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, sulphur, zinc, iron, copper, manganese, boron, soil salinity, soil pH, and Soil Organic Carbon (SOC) — following which personalised fertiliser recommendations are provided to the farmers.

Confined largely on paper, the scheme has been ineffective in dealing with the menace of fertiliser overuse.

DTE spoke to scores of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh to understand the relevance of the scheme. Merely a few said that their soils have been tested under the programme and of those, some didn’t receive the card, while others felt that the results were not reliable.

Randeep Singh from Patti Khattar village in Sehna block of Punjab’s Barnala district said when the scheme started in the village in 2017-18, the local agriculture office in Sehna block, under which the village falls, was found to be understaffed to collect the soil samples. Hence, the government officials asked the farmers to volunteer in collecting soil samples.

Randeep was one of the volunteers.

“We collected so many samples, it filled an entire office room,” he said.

But when the test reports came, the farmers were perplexed to find that most of those had the same results and recommendations. “We found it useless. How can every farm have the same results?” asks Randeep.

In response, Jaswinder Singh, Block Technology Manager at Agriculture Office in Sehna block pointed out that this might be happening because there may not be major variations in the soil in a certain village.

The block office started soil testing around four years back on a mass scale and gave recommendations to the farmers. “But many farmers didn’t follow. Today, only 20 per cent farmers in the block get their soils tested and follow our recommendations,” said Jaswinder.

Of the total 2.266 million soil samples tested in India in 2024-25, only 2,587 were from Punjab.

Every crop season, Sehna block office targets one village for collection of soil samples. In the 2024-25 Kharif season, officials collected 1,600 samples at the block level from a village, against the target of 2,200 samples.

It is evident that the scheme has been marred by an acute shortage of agricultural staff and infrastructure. Till date, farmers have no option but to take the samples themselves and deliver them to the government labs, one of the reasons that the scheme lost steam quickly.

Sitting in his soil laboratory in an old run-down building that functions as an agriculture office in Barnala district, Agriculture District Officer Jasmine Sidhu said if soil tests have to be done effectively, the office needs 60 per cent more staff and better infrastructure.

The laboratory has been marked as ‘unsafe’.

“Sometimes cement falls from the roof. This is not a safe place even for sitting, let alone working in a lab. Moreover, we are working at 40 per cent capacity,” he said.

Take for instance KVK (Krishi Vigyan Kendra) of Barnala district. The soil sampling division has just one scientist, who manages 157 villages.