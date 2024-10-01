Rubber price hike rejoices cultivators; irks manufactures

Amid rapid expansion of the automobile industry, the rubber prices have skyrocketed owing to the market dynamics of an imbalance in the supply and demand of raw rubber.
The last time such a surge was recorded was more than a decade back in 2011.
Experts have concluded that the rubber prices have breached the Rs 200/kilogramme mark not because of short-term supply chain disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic or geopolitical turbulence but due to a marked rise in demand especially by the tyre-manufacturers.