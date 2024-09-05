Success of Narmada landscape restoration needs payment for ecosystem services; will users pay?

Signs of revival

According to Lakhan Patidar, project associate agriculture with GGGI, a range of sustainable landscape practices are being implemented under NLRP in an area of 12,825.53 hectares (ha) on north and south banks of Narmada’s catchment. Of this, 6,217.81 ha are under for-ests and 6,607.54 ha under agriculture.

The project is currently focusing on Nani and Vansavali, two tributaries of the Narmada in Khargone district, from where water for Indore city is lifted. A total of 16 micro watersheds have been selected for intervention, of which eight are in the catchment of Nani and six are in that of Vansavali.

“Through the project, we aim for a 20 per cent increase in the quantity of water and a 25 per cent reduction in runoff pollution in both Nani and Vansavali,” says Patidar. “We have a detailed monitoring strategy and plan for measuring the change in water quality and quantity, which includes sampling from different locations, both surface water and groundwater,” he adds.

GGGI has conducted aquifer mapping to identify optimal sites for water harvesting structures and watershed works at different locations in the project area. Various structures including cement stop dams, loose boulder structures, gabion structures and farm ponds were constructed to harvest rainwater based on the topography.

This has helped re-store several local streams and rivulets feeding into the Nani and Vansavali tributaries. With community involvement, plantations have been developed along these rivulets, and villagers are growing fodder grass in some areas.

In Bagdara village on the north bank of the Narmada river, a stop dam was built on a rivulet at a cost of Rs 14 lakh. This rivulet, which typically ran dry by January-February, now provides sufficient water for irrigation even in the summer, thanks to the stop dam constructed two years ago.

“Earlier, I had to wait until July for the monsoon to sow cotton. But now, I can sow it in May and plant wheat in the rabi season,” says Harna Singh, who owns 0.5 ha of land near the stop dam.

A similar transformation has occurred in Gulavad village, where four check dams were built over a 2-km stretch of another rivulet. “Our dug well used to go dry by February, but since the check dams were constructed, it has water even in April-May. Now, we can cultivate both cotton and wheat, and our cattle have water too,” says Kailash Yadav, a farmer in his 60s.

The village residents are responsible for the maintenance of the water harvesting structures. “Opening and closing the gate of the stop dam is our responsibility. We keep it clean and safe,” says Champa bai, one of the seven members of the water user group in Pandukhal Faliya. Trained to operate the gates, local farmer Bhagwan bhai ensures the gate is opened in June and closed after Diwali to store the harvested rainwater.

Restoring the Narmada’s landscape requires active participation of local forest-dwelling communities and tribal groups. According to Neeraj Gautam, senior project assistant with GGGI, forest-fire fighting groups with 10 members each have been trained in three forest villages (Beklya, Navrangpura, and Sirsiya) on the north bank of the Narmada.

The project provides financial incentives to these groups if they successfully prevent forest fires. Ashok Bhavre, a Bhil tribal member and president of Beklya village’s joint forest management committee, says, “Village residents have identified the 10 people who have been trained to become forest-fire fighters. Last year, we had three forest fires in our area. This year, we want to ensure there are none.”

“We have also created a short film, Jadui Jungle, that we screen in villages near the forests. Many residents get very emotional watching the film as their lives depend on the forests,” says Jitendra Thakur, program coordinator with Samaj Pragati Sahayog, a local non-profit implementing the project with GGGI.

The project is providing liveli-hood to communities. In Beklya village, Bhil adivasi women have formed a self-help group (SHG) to collect leaves of the palash trees, also known as the flame of the forest to make plates and bowls (dona- pattals).

“We collect the leaves between May and January,” says Shivkanya, president of the SHG that was set up two years ago. Shaitan bai, the oldest member of the six-member SHG, says, “Two women go to the forest to fetch palash leaves. The leaves are dried for two days but some moisture should still be in them. We then stitch the leaves to make dona and pattal.”

According to her, one palash leaf makes one dona, but a pattal takes five to six leaves. These are then pressed using a machine provided to the group. “We sell a dona for Rs 2 and a pattal for Rs 4 each. So far, we have sold 1,750 pieces and earned Rs 3,500. We have another 2,000 pieces in stock,” says Shivkanya.

Meanwhile, in Lal Talai Faliya of Nalwat village on the south bank of Narmada, six Barela tribe farmers have been given lac seed for lac cultivation on palash trees for an extra income. “Last December, residents were taken to Seoni to show them how bangles and varnish are made out of lac. A kg of lac sells for anything up to Rs 400 and farmers can earn from it,” says Umrai Singh, president of the village JFMC.