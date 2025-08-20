The critical nexus: Agriculture as the foundation of Viksit Bharat

Despite progress across key agricultural and rural indicators, major gaps threaten the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The average landholding is just 0.7 hectares; only 7 per cent of farmers benefit from the Minimum Support Price; and 61 per cent depend on rain-fed agriculture, exposing millions to climate risk. Micro-irrigation covers only 15 per cent of farmland, while post-harvest losses in perishables range from 20-40 per cent, undermining food security and farmer incomes. Many smallholders remain excluded from formal markets and technology, limiting self-reliance and equitable growth.

Small farmers continue to struggle with fragmented landholdings and limited bargaining power, remaining excluded from high-value markets and advanced inputs, hampering self-reliance. While the 5 per cent annual agricultural growth rate signals sectoral resilience, much of this growth is regionally uneven and small producers often do not benefit proportionally. Food production is at an all-time high (353.96 million tonnes), yet post-harvest losses, inadequate storage infrastructure and poor distribution mean not all regions enjoy food and nutrition security.

Direct income support schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) have boosted rural prosperity, yet gaps in land record digitisation and beneficiary validation leave some eligible farmers excluded. Credit access for smallholders is up to 76 per cent, but a quarter still rely on informal lenders.

The Lakhpati Didis initiative supports women’s economic empowerment, but scaling success requires overcoming deep-rooted social, financial and technological barriers in many states. Despite generating 2,500+ million person-days of employment through MGNREGA, much work remains seasonal and not always linked to durable asset-building, which could enhance long-term productivity.

Productivity gains in rice and wheat remain modest and while coarse cereals show promise for climate resilience, broader adoption is held back by weak market linkages and inadequate extension support.