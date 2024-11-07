The story of berry queen of Miyard Valley is a tale of resilience in the face of climate change

A native of the remote Miyard Valley in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul district, Daechen Chodden is not just a woman of the land but a living symbol of resilience.

Daechen, like many women in vulnerable areas, stands at the forefront of the climate crisis, bearing its brunt, yet emerging as a central force in crafting sustainable solutions.

Her journey began when she was just five-years-old, collecting sea-buckthorn (SBT) berries from the valley along with other children. What started as an innocent childhood activity evolved into a source of livelihood and empowerment for her and the women of Tingret village. While her family members migrated to Kullu for better job prospects, she chose to stay back, tending to the valley’s SBT bushes and resisting the urge to let her father cut them down.

Daechen now leads a group of women in harvesting SBT, managing to collect between one to two quintals in a season.

The harvesting process is labour-intensive, as the plant is densely packed with thorns, requiring careful handling. In a season, around 50 women from the village work together to gather the precious berries from their farms and nearby forests, which are rich in sea-buckthorn.

She was among the first in the valley to recognise the economic potential of the berry, transforming it into marketable products like dried powder, tea, jam, and squash. Her entrepreneurial spirit encouraged others in the community to grow SBT on their own farms, boosting local income.

Gender at crossroads of labour and economy

In the harsh climatic landscape of Lahaul, gender plays a central role in labour division. Women like Daechen juggle farming with household chores, often spending long hours working on the land while also managing their homes. Historically, education was not accessible to women in such remote areas due to poverty and distance from schools.

However, Daechen’s generation has witnessed a transformation. Today, more girls attend school and women are confidently pursuing opportunities outside of agriculture. Yet, Daechen remains rooted to the land—her story serves as a reminder that many women in vulnerable regions continue to face a disproportionate burden of labour, even as circumstances change.

Her words echo the generational shift: “My generation is the last which couldn’t study due to poverty. Now, educated community members are migrating to cities, but many women remain embedded in their traditional roles.”

Impact of climate change on livelihoods

For centuries, the people of Miyard Valley have relied heavily on their forests for fuel, fodder, and food.

Yet, climate change has begun to alter the delicate balance between their livelihood and the environment.

Daechen recalled how, in the past, the valley experienced timely and predictable snowfall, which ensured the stability of the ecosystem. Today, erratic weather patterns—late snowfall, increased temperatures—have disrupted traditional farming cycles. Crops like rajma (kidney beans), once impossible to grow in the valley’s cooler climate, are now thriving due to the warming temperatures.

The melting glaciers are a constant reminder of the precarious future. Daechen fears that, in the coming years, the water sources they depend on will dwindle, leading to severe shortages for both households and farms. Already, these changes have begun to push the community away from their reliance on forests.

Sustainable practices in a changing climate

While the impacts of climate change are palpable, Daechen and her community have taken steps to adapt. One such initiative is the formation of women-led groups like the Mahila Mandals, which have become key actors in the valley’s efforts to preserve and protect their forests. These women play a crucial role in enforcing the Forest Rights Act (FRA), which grants local communities the right to manage and conserve their forests.

Together, they have devised local rules to ensure sustainable use of the forests, such as allocating specific times to collect dry wood before winter. In these efforts, the community’s mindset has shifted: they now recognize that forest guards will come and go, but it is the people of the valley who must bear responsibility for safeguarding their resources for future generations.

The women of the Mahila Mandals also impose fines on individuals who engage in illegal deforestation, underscoring their commitment to sustainable forest management. Daechen has witnessed firsthand how the empowerment of women, through local governance structures and collective action, has helped the community become more resilient in the face of environmental changes.

Leveraging technology for sustainable solutions

As climate change challenges traditional livelihoods in Miyard Valley, technology offers promising solutions. Simple innovations, like Daechen's use of umbrellas for harvesting sea-buckthorn, highlight how small adaptations can improve efficiency.

Looking ahead, integrating modern technology can further help these communities combat climate-induced challenges. Access to advanced agricultural tools, climate-resilient crop varieties, and digital platforms for selling products like sea-buckthorn could revolutionise the way local women like Daechen manage their livelihoods. Moreover, digital tools for weather forecasting could help farmers plan better, reducing the adverse effects of unpredictable weather patterns.

In a broader context, technology could play a crucial role in enhancing the participation of women in climate action. For instance, mobile-based platforms could be used to provide climate education, share best practices for sustainable farming, and foster collaboration among women in remote areas.

Technology, when used effectively, can empower these women to not only adapt to climate change but also become leaders in their communities’ response to the crisis.

Tourism and economic opportunities

As roads and infrastructure develop in the region, the tourism industry is starting to take root. Daechen views this as both an opportunity and a challenge. Tourism can bring much-needed income to the region, especially for the elderly who can no longer work on farms and might consider opening homestays. However, she is also wary of the impact tourism might have on the fragile ecosystem.

For Daechen, it is essential that tourists respect the natural environment. “People should come and explore Lahaul, but they must be mindful of not harming nature.” Through tourism, she believes the community will be exposed to new ideas and innovations, while still being anchored to the land that has sustained them for generations.

The bigger picture

Daechen’s story highlights a broader truth: women, particularly those living in marginalised or vulnerable regions, are disproportionately affected by climate change.

According to UNICEF, women and girls account for up to 80 per cent of those displaced by climate change and natural disasters . Furthermore, they are 14 times more likely to lose their lives in the wake of such disasters .

However, as Daechen demonstrates, they are also central to finding solutions. Women like her are working at the intersection of traditional knowledge and modern strategies, driving change from the grassroots level.

Her resilience is a testament to the strength of women in vulnerable areas like Miyard Valley.

The challenges posed by climate change, shifting livelihoods, and evolving social structures cannot be ignored. Yet, by placing women at the centre of the conversation, we can begin to craft localised, workable solutions that are not only sustainable but impactful for generations to come. As the world grapples with the climate crisis, stories like Daechen’s remind us that women are not just victims of change — they are its agents.



