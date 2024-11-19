WAAW 2024: Emerging technologies in aquaculture to promote increased production while preventing diseases

Aquaculture in India has seen remarkable growth and transformation, making the country one of the world's largest fish producers. Currently, India is the second-largest producer of farmed fish globally, contributing significantly to food security, employment and economic growth.

Aquaculture accounts for a substantial portion of India's agricultural exports, with shrimp farming as a leading contributor. The increasing population, with rising consumption rates, has increased the global demand for fish as a rich source of protein. This has led to intensification characterised by higher stocking densities and increased use of external inputs, such as feed, chemicals.

This also raises concerns about the possible risk of disease and infection, to prevent which antibiotics are routinely used in aquaculture settings. Subsequently, the adoption of innovative and improved fish farming approaches is also happening.

India's aquaculture sector has increasingly adopted Biofloc Technology (BFT) and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). These practices, while on one hand offer the advantages of intensified production, sustainability and reduced environmental impact, but on the other they also are able to keep away diseases.

The Department of Fisheries, Government of India, is promoting and encouraging the adoption of these approaches among farmers by providing subsidies through various schemes at national and state level.

The Indian scientific community, such as ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) and ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), are also actively researching on different aspects of using BFT and RAS. There are some success stories emerging as well as part of their engagement with farmers on the ground.

To know more about these and gain insight into how these technologies are functioning on the ground, the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment visited some of the leading fish-producing states of India, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and engaged with state fisheries departments, scientific community as well as aquaculture farmers implementing these technologies.

What are BFT and RAS technologies?

BFT is a closed tank-based fish farming approach which cleans the water in fish tanks by using beneficial bacteria (known as floc). Heterotrophic bacteria (commonly Bacillus, Pseudomonas, Nitrosomonas, Nitrobacter, Acinetobacter, and Alcaligenes) are used to convert organic waste (such as uneaten feed and fish waste) into microbial biomass, which can then be consumed by the fish or shrimp.

This process keeps the water clean without needing to change it often and at the same time reduces the risk of disease as well in the fish. Water stays cleaner, hence farmers do not need to depend on external use of chemicals or antibiotics. BFT also saves money on feed, as fish can get extra nutrients from the recycled waste, making it sustainable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly for fish farming.

The inbuilt aeration system to maintain adequate dissolved oxygen levels to promote microbial activity, along with mechanical filtration reduces chances of infection.

The microbes, as part of biofloc, compete with infectious pathogens for resources, limiting the latter’s growth and proliferation. It is more suitable for small farmers with limited land as it can be established in a small area and even set up for backyard farming. However, it is associated with challenges, including high costs.