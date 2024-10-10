Water-soluble fertilisers are key to higher maize fodder yield and quality

The use of fertilisers is not merely about adding nutrients to the soil as there are myriad possibilities of what all could go wrong.

Adding nitrogen-laden fertilisers to maize fodder crops often increases biomass and crude protein levels in the forage. However, indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers may contribute to nitrate accumulation in forage, a potent anti-nutritional component that may cause substantial livestock losses.

Therefore, the recommended dose of fertilisers should be applied for quality fodder production, but the uneven distribution of fertilisers in the rhizosphere results in poor crop response, low fodder yield, and a decline in soil health as well as environmental impacts.

A farm testing has already demonstrated that there is large field variability in soil nutrient supply, nutrient use efficiency, and crop response.

Further, low efficiency in the use of fertiliser and resource impact fodder production costs with serious environmental consequences. Therefore, higher fodder productivity and input use efficiency will require more knowledge-intensive crop and nutrient management techniques tailored to specific characteristics of individual fields to manage field variability.

WSF — a single stop solution

This is where water-soluble fertilisers (WSFs) come into the picture.

WSFs can be used for a variety of field conditions by making their nutrients readily available for uptake and utilisation by crop plants. These fertilisers are 100 per cent water-soluble and have a low salt index.

The WSFs are available in two forms, i.e., crystalline or liquid, and can be sprayed on leaves or mixing them in the irrigated water.

They are available in various NPK formulations but may also contain secondary and trace nutrients like sulphur and zinc.

Every formulation displays NPK in a standardised format, such as 19-19-19.

The first number always refers to the percent nitrogen, the second expresses the per cent phosphorus in the oxide form (P2O5), and the last number represents the percentage of the oxide form of potassium (K2O).

So far, 16 water-soluble fertilisers have been developed and included by the GOI in the Fertilisers Control Order, 1985 (Table 1). Crop nutrition management is easy through water-soluble fertilisers, as the nutrient levels are not affected by leaching, erosion, or evaporation.

In terms of merits and demerits of these fertilisers, firstly it’s important to consider the cost-efficiency of WSFs as 25-30 per cent of the recommended dose of fertiliser can be saved using water-soluble fertilisers. These are also suitable for soil application, depending on the requirements and additionally, various ranges of nutrient grades are also available. They also prevent the accumulation of salts in the soil.

However, on the downside, sometimes water-soluble fertilisers can lead to nutrient overload, causing stress or damage to crop plants (phytotoxic injury) if they are improperly diluted or overapplied.

Testing the waters

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Barnala, is working on water-soluble fertilisers to examine their economical feasibility in fodder production.

An on-farm trial was conducted to evaluate the effects of water-soluble fertiliser NPK (19-19-19) application on maize fodder yield and its quality at various farmers’ fields in Barnala district of Punjab.