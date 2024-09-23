Africa’s ‘E’-volution and Ethiopia’s ban on fossil fuel vehicle import

Africa accounts for 40 per cent of the global trade in used ICE vehicles, underlining the significance of Ethiopia’s move. As much as 85 per cent of imported vehicles are used ones. Traditionally, the United States, Japan and Germany have been major exporters of used vehicles to Africa. China, which did not allow used vehicle exports until 2019, is the new kid on the block. But now 27 Chinese cities and provinces are permitted to export second-hand cars. This is expected to lead to a deluge.