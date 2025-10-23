Air
After Diwali smog: Why Delhi is betting on artificial rain and GRAP Stage II
After Diwali, Delhi stands at a crossroads between emergency policy measures on the ground and experimental science in the sky. Whether this combination can finally clear the capital’s post-festival haze remains to be seen
Every year after Diwali, Delhi’s air turns toxic, and this year is no different. The celebrations may be over, but what follows is a thick blanket of smog that refuses to lift.
In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management, or CAQM, has now activated Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan across the entire National Capital Region.
