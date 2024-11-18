Air emergency in Delhi as national capital’s AQI worst of the season at 481 on November 18 morning

The national capital recorded its worst Air Quality Index of the season at 481 on the morning of November 18, 2024.

“Unfavourable” meteorological conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were responsible for the figure, news channel NDTV reported, quoting officials.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

The Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM on November 17 invoked stricter pollution control measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 8 am on November 18, a statement on its website said.

“The Sub-Committee in its urgent meeting held on l 7th November 2024 further reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts lor meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi made available by IMD/IITM,” the statement noted.

“The Sub-committee observed that the AQI of Delhi was recorded at 44I (Severe) at 4:00 P.M on 17.11.2024 (today) and has been gradually increasing further and has already reached Severe+ category, as the AQI clocked 447, 452 and 457 at 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM respectively. Further, the average AQI for Delhi is expected to remain in this adverse range owing to heavy fog, variable winds, highly unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions. Forecasts from IMD/IITM also indicate a likelihood of the AQI of Delhi to particularly remain in higher end of "SEVERE"/"SEVERE+" category in the coming days, owing to unfavorable climatic conditions,” it added.

What this entails

GRAP-4 being invoked means that entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services) will be stopped. All LNG/ CNG / Electric/ BS-VI Diesel trucks) shall, however, be permitted to enter Delhi.

LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than EVs / CNG / BS-Vl diesel will not be to permitted to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities / providing essential services.

Construction and Demolition activities will face a ban. This includes those for linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, tele-communication etc.

“NCR State Govts. and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI - IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode,” the statement by CAQM noted.

“NCR State Governments / GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home,” it added.

Work-from-home may also be permitted for employees in central government offices while other emergency measures like closure of colleges/ educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities and permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers may be considered by NCR stategovernments, according to the CAQM.

“Children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible,” the statement added.