Air emergency in Delhi: National capital’s AQI at worst of the season
On the morning of November 18, 2024, Delhi recorded its worst Air Quality Index (AQI) of the season, reaching a staggering 481.
The air quality had deteriorated to what experts described as "severe-plus," a level far beyond the already alarming ‘severe’ category. The National Capital Region (NCR) was enveloped in dangerously high pollution, with conditions made worse by ‘unfavourable’ meteorological patterns, according to officials.
However, the pollution crisis is not confined to Delhi alone; across much of South Asia, cities from Lahore to Dhaka are experiencing similarly hazardous air quality levels. The region is grappling with a widespread environmental emergency that has escalated health risks and strained resources, affecting millions of people. Watch the video to know more.