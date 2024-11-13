Air quality in Bihar worse than Delhi, CPCB figures show

Air quality in Bihar has deteriorated ahead of winter, officials of Bihar Pollution Control Board (BPCB) have told Down To Earth (DTE). In fact, air quality is worse in Bihar than Delhi, as per official figures released by Central Pollution Control Board.

On the morning of November 12, Hajipur (district headquarters of Vaishali), recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 437. It was followed by state capital Patna with an AQI of 339, Saharsa with an AQI of 334 and Rajgir with an AQI of 307 respectively. Air quality deteriorated even further on the evening of November 12.

According to BPCB officials, AQI in Hajipur, Patna and Saharsa are in the ‘Severe’ category, which is not good for health. Besides, air quality is ‘Poor’ in 22 other districts of the state.

The Board officials said AQI in Hajipur, Patna and Saharsa is in the ‘Red’ zone and AQI in over a dozen districts where AQI recorded between 200 and 300 are in orange zone. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been issued for seven districts where AQI has been recorded between 100 and 200 in view of poor air quality.

Health experts and doctors have expressed concern over the worsening air quality in the state in the last few days. They warned that increasing air pollution will affect health of people, particularly children, the elderly and those suffering from different ailments.

Ashok Kumar, senior doctor of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), told DTE that worsening air quality will spell trouble for people. “People visiting PMCH are complaining of respiratory infections, breathlessness and allergies due to poor air quality.”

Athar Ansari, professor, paediatric department at Patna-based government hospital, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, said children are likely to be affected most by worsening air quality. Ansari recalled that last year, allergies and respiratory problems among children were reported on large scale.

Satyanarayan Madan, a chronic asthama patient for years, said increasing air pollution is really a big challenge for people like him. “I rarely go outside. But worsening air quality in my residential locality is a serious cause of concern for my health.”

Saket Kumar, a businessman in Patna, said air pollution is increasing by the year in the Bihar capital. This time, the air quality dipped early before the start of winter. “The government agencies should monitor the increasing amounts of dust generated due to construction in Patna and its neighbourhood,” he said.

Former chairman of BPCB, Ashok Ghosh reiterated that the shifting of the Ganga river away from Patna as well as biomass burning in the city’s vicinity are responsible for its current poor air quality. But he admitted that more construction activities and vehicular movement also contribute to air pollution.