Built at a cost of Rs 22.9 crore, Delhi's smog tower remains useless in peak pollution season

Fueling the criticism against the installation of a smog tower to solve Delhi's air quality woes at Connaught Place area, the installation continues to remain defunct a year after state government implemented the idea.
Critics had argued that such towers have a range of five-kilometres and expenditure of Rs 22.9 crore on a single tower is not a sustainable solution to the air pollution menace.
Meanwhile, every official station for determining air quality in the capital reported indices that fall in the 'very poor' category.