Built at a cost of Rs 22.9 crore, Delhi's smog tower remains useless in peak pollution season

The smog tower has been defunct for more than a year now
The tower has not brought any respite from the air pollution woes.Photograph: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Fueling the criticism against the installation of a smog tower to solve Delhi's air quality woes at Connaught Place area, the installation continues to remain defunct a year after state government implemented the idea.

Critics had argued that such towers have a range of five-kilometres and expenditure of Rs 22.9 crore on a single tower is not a sustainable solution to the air pollution menace.

Smoggy sight at Delhi's India Gate.

Meanwhile, every official station for determining air quality in the capital reported indices that fall in the 'very poor' category.

