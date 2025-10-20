By tomorrow afternoon or evening, Delhi’s air quality will likely hover between ‘Poor’ and ‘Very Poor’: Gufran Beig

The national capital’s poor air quality season is here again. As air quality has dipped with the arrival of cooler temperatures, will the metropolis again choke on Diwali night?

Down To Earth put these questions to Gufran Beig, Chair Professor at NIAS (IISc) and Founder Project Director, SAFAR. Excerpts:

Rajat Ghai (RG): How do you see conditions in Delhi post-Diwali this year?

Gufran Beig (GB): As far as meteorological or weather conditions are concerned, this year was very well placed. That is because Diwali is being celebrated at a time when winter has not completely set in. Had it been celebrated in November, conditions would have been far more severe.

Weather conditions in Delhi and North India are still not that favourable for pollutants to get accumulated. The surface winds are relatively faster at the moment.

Secondly, the monsoon has withdrawn much earlier in Delhi. Usually, winds tend to slow down after the withdrawal of the monsoon. That phase has also passed.

Thirdly, due to floods, harvesting has not yet picked up in Punjab. In earlier years, the peak of harvesting used to coincide with the fireworks bursting during Diwali. But this time, fields still have standing water and harvesting has not yet been initiated in a full-fledged manner.

Fourthly, the La Nina weather phenomenon favours good air quality in Delhi and North India. But we were so far experiencing El Nino Southern Oscillation conditions. La Nina has just started setting in. But its effect will be seen in December and January.

Keeping all this in mind, the conditions were congenial for better air quality this year. As you can see, the air quality being recorded now by many stations is mostly ‘Poor’ and has not gone down to ‘Very Poor’ or ‘Severe’.

However, as far as ‘green crackers’ are concerned, even if you burn them, there will still be up to 60 per cent pollution due to smoke.

However, the most important aspect is proper implementation. It is not possible for authorities to go from house to house and check if people are bursting green crackers. If people use and burst traditional conventional crackers instead of green ones, then the air quality tomorrow may go into the upper end of ‘Very Poor’, especially in stations located in residential neihbourhoods. Now too, the stations in Rohini and Pusa are recording worse levels. That indicates that this is a very localised, firecracker-related phenomenon, rather than a weather-related one.