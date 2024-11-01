CSE-DTE’s post-Diwali 2024 analysis: People in India’s capital slept as poison wafted through night air

The festivities on Diwali night in 2024 left a heavy mark on the air of India’s capital. Pollution reached apocalyptic levels at midnight in Delhi, an analysis of data shows.

Particulate Matter2.5 (PM2.5) levels had steadily risen in the five days leading up to Diwali, with a marked increase of 46 per cent from October 28 through October 31. By midnight on October 31, PM2.5 hit a peak of 603 microgram per cubic metre (µg/m³)—13 per cent higher than Diwali peaks observed in both 2022 and 2023.

The pollution level was also almost 10 times above the safe 24-hour standard by midnight after Diwali 2024.

While concentrations gradually began to decline after this peak, the morning of November 1 still held onto remnants of the previous night’s pollution, with PM2.5 levels easing to a more moderate 97 µg/m³ by noon.

The average PM2.5 concentration from 6 AM to 4 PM was 92 per cent higher than last year’s Diwali daytime average, despite the normally beneficial effect of atmospheric conditions.

As night fell on November 1, there was a minor reprieve in the levels of PM2.5, which averaged around 386 µg/m³ from 8 PM to 8 AM—8 per cent lower than Diwali night last year. This slight decline hinted at some aid from atmospheric shifts that might have helped disperse pollutants.

The comparison to Diwali 2022—also an October celebration—tells its own story. The 12-hour PM2.5 concentration on Diwali night in 2024 was 34 per cent higher than Diwali night in October 2022, going from 289 µg/m³ to 386 µg/m³. Moreover, PM2.5 levels this year were more than twice as high as the average night-time pollution recorded over the seven nights before Diwali, underscoring how the night’s festivities left a heavy mark on the air.