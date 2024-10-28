Delhi’s air killers: How national capital & north India’s decade-long problem continues to evade solutions

Anas is all of nine years. He lives in Jaipur, the storied capital of Rajasthan. But Anas does not have a happy childhood like many children of his age. He suffers from bronchitis.

It was back in 2019 when Anas was around 4 years old, that he had complained of breathlessness. He was admitted to hospital. The doctors who treated him believe that there was only one reason behind his ailment: the foul air that envelopes Jaipur like the rest of north India every year as autumn transitions to winter.

As the winter of 2024-2025 begins, parents of millions of children like Anas across north India, particularly its heavily populated Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) mull over what is an annual worry: How to prevent the torture their child has to go through at this time of year.

Over the last one decade, the problem has only grown more serious, with newer studies presenting deadlier statistics.