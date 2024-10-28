Delhi’s Air Killers: Patient numbers in RML Hospital’s pollution OPD spike as capital’s smog season begins

Huma, who lives in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar, is at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with her 12-year-old son Johan and 19-year-old daughter Tanya. Delhi’s air has been giving Tanya a hard time for the last few days. Her eyes are watering continuously and she is coughing a lot. Apart from this, she also has chest pain and a blocked nose.

It has become an annual ritual for Tanya. Every year, as soon as Delhi’s air pollution worsens, her health takes a dip. Huma’s son Johan also has the same problems as Tanya. Huma herself has been experiencing a burning sensation in her eyes.

Huma had come to see the doctor in the general outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital in the morning. But when the doctors saw the symptoms she and her children were exhibiting, they advised her to visit the pollution-related disease prevention centre or Air Pollution OPD, where she could meet all specialist doctors in one place. The OPD is open every Monday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

70-year-old Roshan Lal from Alipur in Delhi is sitting outside this OPD, waiting for his turn. When the air pollution situation in the national capital turns severe, he experiences shortness of breath along with cough and a lot of mucus discharge from the throat.

Roshan Lal told Down To Earth (DTE) that although he has minor problems throughout the year, this time it has increased a lot. He is an asthma patient. The foul air has made his situation worse.

People from different parts of Delhi are at the OPD with problems caused by air pollution like irritation in the eyes, difficulty in breathing, cough, runny nose, blocked throat, etc.

The Air Pollution OPD at RML Hospital is the first such OPD in India. It was started in November last year in view of the serious situation of air pollution around Diwali. The OPD has started again from October 21 this year.