Delhi’s Anand Vihar records 393 AQI at 9 pm on Diwali night

Delhi’s Anand Vihar recorded an average Air Quality Index of 393, categorised as ‘Very Poor’, at 9pm on Diwali night, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Wind speed during morning hours is set to reduce for the next two days over the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”.

The prominent pollutant on Diwali night at Anand Vihar was PM10, as per CPCB. While Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 393, it was followed by R K Puram (382), Punjabi Bagh (380), Jahangirpuri (371), Bawana (366) and Ashok Vihar (359).

The wind over Delhi will decrease, becoming less than 08 kmph during evening and night, as per IMD. “Smog/shallow fog/ mist is likely in the night,” it added in a statement.

On November 1, Delhi will have a mainly clear sky. “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from Northwest directions with wind speed 04-10 kmph during morning hours. Shallow fog/ mist in the morning. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming 10-14 kmph during afternoon. It will decrease thereafter becoming less than 05 kmph during evening and night. Smog/shallow fog/ mist is likely in the night,” noted IMD.

The city will have a mainly clear sky and predominant surface wind up to 04 kmph during morning hours on November 2 as well.

“Shallow fog/ mist in the morning. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from Northeast/East direction with wind speed upto 06-08 kmph during afternoon. It will be less than 10 kmph from East/Northeast directions during evening and night. Smog/shallow fog/ mist is likely in the night,” as per IMD.

It has been a hot October for Delhi. “Currently both Maximum and Minimum temperature over Delhi are at the range of 33-36°C and 18-22°C respectively. These are above normal by 4-6 °C. Mainly clear sky condition with variable wind speed reaching 04–10 kmph prevailed during daytime and weak/calm wind speed during night,” IMD said.

It added that the “above normal temperature tendency over Northwest India and parts of Central India is likely to continue during next one week”.