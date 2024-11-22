Despite NITI Aayog’s lax stance on thermal plants, Power Ministry requests MOEFCC to extend SO2 compliance deadline

The Union Power Ministry has requested the Environment Ministry to extend the deadline for compliance for sulphur-di-oxide (SO2) emissions by thermal power plants (TPPs). The request indicates that the earlier discussions by NITI Aayog, which suggested flue gas desulfurisation (FGDs) might not be necessary for TPPS, have been set aside.

There is a lack of consensus among government agencies regarding the importance of FGD installation in TPPs for SO2 removal. On one hand, NITI Aayog has questioned the necessity of FGDs in TPPs, while on the other, Power Ministry's request indicates its support for FGD installation.

FGD is a technology that entails removal of SO2 from exhaust gases from fossil fuel-burning power plants that emit sulfur oxides. The technology is crucial as it helps mitigate various environmental issues caused by SO2 emissions, including acid rain, corrosion, reduced visibility and other harmful effects.

Meanwhile, the Power Ministry’s request to extend the deadline to earn more time in complying with SO2 emission norms indicates that it well understood the importance of FGD in controlling SO2 emissions.

However, it’s disappointing to see the ministry requesting yet another extension for FGD installation to meet SO2 compliance.

On October 30, 2024, a meeting chaired by Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs was held to discuss various aspects related to the installation of FGD systems.

According to a notification issued by the Environment Ministry in 2022, TPPs were categorised as A, B and C (based on the plant’s location) and required to meet the SO2 norm by December 2024, December 2025 and December 2026 respectively.

As the December 2024 deadline for Category A plants is approaching, the Ministry of Power has requested MOEF&CC to revise the deadline.

A timeline of events shows extension of compliance deadlines:

* 2015 (1st notification): Union Ministry of Environment introduced strict emission norms for coal-fired TPPs, with a compliance deadline of 2017.

* 2017 (2nd notification): The Union Ministry of Power requested an extension of seven years and the Supreme Court eventually granted five more years, till 2022, with Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) plants to comply by 2019.

*March 2021 (3rd notification): A notification from MoEF&CC on April 1 directed constitution of a task force with representatives from the environment and power ministries, Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The task force was constituted on April 16, 2021 to disaggregate 596 coal TPPs based on location, creating categories A, B, and C with different compliance deadlines. The compliance deadlines for parameters other than SO₂ norms varied by category. Category A covered plants located within a 10-kilometre radius of NCR or cities with populations exceeding one million. These plants must meet compliance requirements by December 31, 2022. Category B included plants within a 10-km radius of critically polluted areas or non-attainment cities, with a deadline of December 31, 2023. Lastly, Category C encompasses all remaining plants, which were expected to comply by December 31, 2024.

* September 2022 (4th Notification): Coal-based TPPs again had different deadlines for meeting emission norms, depending on their category and proximity to specific areas.

For Category A, which includes plants located within a 10-km radius of NCR or cities with populations exceeding one million, the deadline to comply with SO₂ norms is December 31, 2024.

Category B comprises plants within a 10-kilometre radius of critically polluted areas or non-attainment cities, with compliance deadlines of December 31, 2025, for SO₂ norms.

Finally, Category C includes all remaining plants, which must meet compliance by December 31, 2026, for SO₂ norms.

Currently, out of 600 units, only 44 have installed FGD systems, and bids have been awarded for 233 units.

In the meeting held on October 30, 2024, the Ministry of Power requested the MOEF & CC to consider the following extensions:

Category A & Category B TPPs: A 36-month extension for non-retiring thermal power plants in these categories, provided the plants award FGD system installation contracts by March 2025.

Category C TPPs: Extension of deadline by 36 months for compliance of SO2 emission norms for non-retiring units of Category C TPPs in respect of 52 units (19.7 GW) located within 10 kms radius of “Severely polluted Area”. For the remaining category C TPPs, a separate proposal will be submitted in due course of time.

Key questions and concerns

The request raises critical questions about enforcement and prioritisation:

Category A and B Plants: The proposal does not clarify the consequences for TPPs that fail to award FGD installation contracts by March 2025. Will these plants face closure or penalties?

Category C Subdivision: The new distinction within Category C— TPPs within a 10-km radius of severely polluted areas and other remaining TPPs—appears arbitrary. Previously, plants outside Categories A and B were grouped under Category C. Preferably, Category C TPPs located within a 10-km radius of severely polluted areas should be included in Categories A or B. The Ministry's suggestion to issue a separate proposal for the remaining Category C TPPs indicates a lack of understanding of the current air pollution crisis and insufficient urgency in addressing SO₂ emissions. In 2022, the MoEF&CC had set clear deadlines for all units under Category C plants, so why is this clarity missing now?

Thermal power plants have cited various constraints for delays in FGD implementation, and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has assessed these reasons. However, no substantial technical justification exists for the prolonged delay since 2017.

The lack of clarity among the Ministry of Power, MoEF&CC, and TPPs has created confusion, effectively giving TPPs undue leeway to delay FGD installations as deadlines approach.

“Each time the SO₂ compliance deadline approaches, it is extended for various reasons. Considering the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and its health impact on million plus people, it is imperative for the Ministry of Power to prioritise and ensure the timely implementation of FGDs in at least Category A TPPs without further delay followed by category B and category C,” Nivit Kumar Yadav, Programme Director, Industry and Renewable Energy at Centre for Science and Environment.

“The Ministry of Power should also prioritise category wise implementation of FGD, recognizing the urgency of the situation. Given the repeated extensions of SO₂ compliance deadlines, it is essential for the Ministry to engage with TPPs, identify the root causes of delays in FGD implementation, and offer the necessary support to ensure the timely installation of FGDs and effective control of SO₂ emissions,” he added.