Floods cut farm fires, but Delhi’s air still suffocates post Diwali

Consequently, Delhi’s average PM 2.5 concentration in the first half of October 2025 dropped 15.5 per cent compared to 2024, falling from 60.79 µg / m³ to 51.48 µg / m³, data from the analysis show. However, the relief was short-lived.

As Diwali approached, pollution levels spiraled. The CPCB’s network recorded an average post-Diwali PM 2.5 of 488 µg / m³ — the highest in five years — with late-night peaks exceeding 675 µg / m³, categorised as “severe-plus emergency” by the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Farm fires down, fireworks up

“The floods gave us a rare natural experiment — proof that fewer farm fires lead to cleaner air. But the Diwali spike proves that local emissions, especially fireworks, can instantly wipe out those gains,” said Palak Balyan, Research Lead at Climate Trends. “Post-Diwali readings were more than three times the pre-festival average of 156.6 µg / m³. Clearly, we cannot rely on external factors like floods or wind to fix our air.”

Satellite data from NASA’s FIRMS platform confirms the drop in biomass burning across Punjab and Haryana. On October 12, 2024, both states reported 232 fire events, coinciding with Delhi’s highest PM 2.5 reading of 74.79 µg / m³ that season. In contrast, October 12, 2025, saw only 21 fire events and a similar PM 2.5 level of 63.66 µg / m³, highlighting how urban sources are now the dominant contributors.

“Even with fires curbed, Delhi’s PM 2.5 never fell below 22 µg/m³ this month — well above WHO’s safe limit,” said a senior official from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). “This background pollution shows how much of the city’s burden now comes from vehicles, industries, and dust resuspension.”

2024 trends: Strong correlation