How India moves: Delhi’s ring railway revival an uphill task

Delhi’s Ring Railway network, with 21 stations, ferried passengers in a circular route starting and ending at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station since the late 1970’s, until the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in early 2020. The network’s revival could decrease the passenger traffic on Delhi’s metro and bus networks but it would need additional railway lines and a solution for the illegal encroachments on railway land at many of the railway stations such as Daya Basti.

“There are many arterial railway routes going out of Delhi and there is a circular route that connects all these routes which is known as the Ring Railway. We call it the Delhi Avoiding Line (DAL) in the railway parlance which means that it is used to avoid Delhi like a road bypass around any major city and mirrors Delhi’s Ring Road,” Pushpesh Raman Tripathi, divisional railway manager (DRM), Delhi Division, Northern Railway, told Down To Earth.

“The railway passenger volume in and around Delhi is so high that without an alternative route via the DAL we will not be able to fulfil the requirements of freight movement in the larger region around Delhi and even far off places,” he added. Around 549 passenger trains pass via or stop at Delhi every day, while the number of freight trains is 210, according to data provided to DTE by the DRM’s office.

This freight movement is absolutely crucial for transporting commodities such as coal, agricultural produce and manufactured products from the regions northwest, northeast and south of Delhi.

The major coal- and mineral-producing areas are located in the eastern parts of the country and a few coal-based power plants are located in Punjab and Haryana, such as the powerhouses in Panipat, Bhatinda, Suratgarh, Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar. The areas to the northwest of Delhi are also major rice and wheat producing regions.

Some of the export hubs are present to the east of Delhi and have their catchment in Meerut, where the railways have many international container depots. Many goods are also transported from and towards the ports on the western coast via Delhi.

For the transportation of goods, the DAL or the ring railway is essential and was built for that purpose by the British government around the 1920’s, through mostly forested terrain at the time, according to Tripathi. “We are currently running the freight trains at 131 per cent capacity of our network and these trains cannot be relayed from railway platforms as that would hinder the passenger traffic,” said Tripathi.

“We can put in four more lines on this network because we have the need for that, but we are not able to do that because of socioeconomic reasons that prevent us from interfering. We definitely want to expand our lines for freight trains but they can also be used for passenger traffic on the ring railway network,” said Tripathi.