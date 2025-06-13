How India moves: Public transport is missing in the industrial city of Bhilai, with mobility dependent on private vehicles

Ghanshyam Vishwakarma is in a hurry. His feet are pedalling his cycle hard. Sixty-five-year-old Vishwakarma wants to reach the Boria gate of the Bhilai Steel Plant as soon as possible as he is afraid that he might lose his job if he is late. He has been earning his livelihood by working as a labourer in the Bhilai Steel Plant since the age of 16-17. He lives in Bhilai-3, which is also known as Old Bhilai, about 15 kilometres away from the plant. His only means of transportation to the plant is a bicycle, which takes him from his home to the plant in about 45 minutes. It takes him about one-and-a-half hours to go back and forth. His three sons also work as labourers and bicycle is their means of transportation too.

Dilip Kumar Raghuvanshi, who is cycling with Ghanshyam, also comes by cycle from old Bhilai. He said his colony is mainly inhabited by the working class and cycle is their most reliable means of transportation.

Down to Earth (DTE) found 40 workers at the plant’s Boria gate, most of whom ride bicycles. Suresh Bhargava, who came to Boria gate from Jamul, about 15 kilometres away, said most of the workers do roll handling and loading-unloading work at the plant through contractors. Most of the workers who come by bicycle, cover a distance of 10-15 kilometres.

Prashant Tiwari, public relations officer of Bhilai Steel Plant, told DTE that about 25,000 people work in the plant spread over about 30,000 hectares. Due to lack of public transport, these employees travel only by private vehicles.

Many employees working in the plant live in nearby sectors and due to lack of any means of transport, they cover the distance to the plant on foot. Jageshwar and Rukmani Sahu, who are doing apprenticeship in the plant, are also among them. Jagesh said he lives in Sector-1 which is about 2.5 km away from the plant. He has to cover a distance of about 5 km on foot to go and come back. DTE saw many people, including women, riding bicycles in the plant area, indicating that bicycles are widely used for commuting purposes here.

Decreasing ridership in local trains

The local and working population of Bhilai is making limited use of local trains. The city has a total of three railway stations known as Bhilai-3, Bhilai Power House and Bhilai Nagar.

Hemant Kumar, who serves in the Chhattisgarh Police and travels daily from Raipur to Bhilai-3 by train, said that the timetable of local trains gets disrupted due to their stoppage in order to let freight trains pass. This creates problems for working people in reaching their workplaces on time.

Dhirendra Gautam, who was waiting for a local train to Durg at the same railway station, said he will be boarding a local train after 6-8 months. He has to board a train from Raipur to Dalli Rajhara, which reaches Bhilai at 9:45 am. “It is now expected to arrive at 10:30. They say that due to this delay in local trains, people are losing faith in them,” said Gautam.

Ashish Ranjan, station master of Bhilai-3, believes that the number of passengers in local trains has reduced and people have started giving preference to private buses because they provide better service. He said that students and working class people travel more in local trains because travelling in private buses is expensive for them.

On an average, 2,000 passengers travel daily in the six local trains passing through Bhilai railway station. The station master said till 2008, the number of people traveling by bus was limited. Most people’s first choice was the train. But now the situation has changed.

The station master believes that trains get cancelled many times which causes inconvenience to passengers. He added that this is also a major reason for the decreasing number of passengers. People’s lack of money and time has also kept them away from local trains.