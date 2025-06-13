How India moves: There is a cycle track in ‘Smart’ Satna, but bicycles do not get space

Bhailal is trying to park his bicycle somehow amidst the vegetable vendors’ shops on the nearly four and a half kilometre-long cycle track. But the vegetable vendors chase him away. The distressed cyclist tries several times to explain to them to park. But his words have no effect on the vegetable vendors.

“This is not the first time this has happened to me. I have tried to walk on this track many times but have failed,” Bhailal told Down To Earth (DTE). “If you try to cycle on this cycle track, you will have to carry your cycle on your shoulders and bring it to the main road again and again because at many places, these encroachers have occupied the entire track,” he added.

DTE monitored the track for almost a week. No cyclist was ever seen on it during those days.

This, then, is the situation of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district which was included in the 100 ‘Smart Cities’ announced by the central government in 2015. The cycle track in question was intended as a gift to the residents of Satna under the same scheme.

Bhailal is a fruit seller by profession. He sells fruits by roaming around the streets of the city. “I bought 22 kg of mangoes today. I start at 9 in the morning and am able to sell these many mangoes till late evening. Given the traffic jams in the city, I have to spend more time on the road. Such a situation did not exist 10 years ago. I sold fruits then too but would leave at 9 in the morning and finish my work by 2 in the afternoon and return home. Now, most of my time is spent in going from one locality to another. The traffic situation in the city has put my livelihood in danger,” said Bhailal.

After being declared a ‘Smart City’, Satna Smart City Development Limited aimed to complete a total of 72 development works in the city. Of these, 43 have been claimed to be completed so far. The cycle track, built at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore, is also included in these.

But are other development works in the city also as bad as the cycle track?

“More or less, other development works in the city are also going on in the same manner,” Vishwatara Doosra, the editor of a national newspaper, told DTE.

Another important work completed as part of Satna being declared as a ‘Smart City’ is the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) built at the district headquarters at a cost of Rs 49.9 crore. Despite its completion, it currently takes more than 45 minutes to cover a distance of two kilometres every day.

The city’s traffic department says that they have limited resources. Local people, including other departments, should understand their responsibility in this regard, officials in the department add.

Despite being a ‘Smart City’, the traffic police force in the district remains the same as it was 10 years ago. At the time, the population of the district was 2,228,935 and the urban population was 533,042. This figure has now increased to 550,000. According to data received from the traffic police, there are currently 68 traffic employees deployed in the city. But this deployment has been decided according to the population of 10 years ago. This number should now be doubled.

Stagnant, not ‘Smart’

According to state government data, Satna is the most densely populated district of Madhya Pradesh. “Satna city is 125 years old. It developed well until 1996. But after that, the rapidly increasing population (since it became the commercial capital of the Vindhya Pradesh region) made it the most densely populated district of the state. The population increased but the city remained stagnant at one place,” Vishwatara said.