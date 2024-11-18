India’s Air Emergency: 7 years is how much your life will be shortened if you live in the Indo-Gangetic Plain because of air pollution

If you live in the sprawling Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) spread across northern India (as well as eastern Pakistan, southern Nepal and most of Bangladesh), you will live seven years less than people in other parts of the country.

That means if you are a resident of the states and Union territories of Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, your live will on average be shorter than your counterparts in the rest of India, as per a 2019 study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

There are various reasons for this.

Smoke from crop fires is one of the main reasons, but not the only one. As per the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), influxes of dust from the Thar Desert to the west, motor vehicle emissions, industrial and construction activity, fireworks, and fires for heating and cooking, also produce particulate matter and other pollutants.