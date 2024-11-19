India’s Air Emergency: Just how does air pollution affect the very conception of a child

If the child is conceived against all odds, air pollution can hinder their development in the uterus as pollutants can cross the placenta into the baby’s blood. In the study published in the Journal of Family and Reproductive Health in June 2017, the researchers from Iran have found an inverse relationship between the exposure to air pollution in the first trimester of pregnancy and the weight of placenta, which sustains the development of the foetus.

A comprehensive review of studies, published in The Lancet Planetary Health reports the presence of black carbon particles in cord blood which enter foetal liver, lungs and brain. The presence of the pollutants continues to harm the growing foetus so much that it tends to increase the risk of preterm birth. This, in turn, can increase the chances of stillbirth, low birthweight, underdeveloped lungs in the baby, and death of the baby during or shortly after birth.

Sudhir Gupta, former chairperson of the department of gynaecology at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Gorakhpur, explains how air pollution affects the development of foetus, “Due to pollution, pregnant women cannot get enough oxygen from the ambient air, which affects the natural development of the foetus. Furthermore, the higher the sulphur contents in the air, the greater the risk of miscarriage,” he says. Bhupendra Sharma, chairperson of the paediatrics department of BRD Medical College, says, “Air pollution can also lead to anaemia in expectant mothers, which greatly reduces the chance of delivering a healthy baby.”

If the child survives the onslaught of pollutants in the utero, multiple studies show that the exposure before and after birth can impair their neurodevelopment skills, such as intellectual functioning, memory and learning, attention and executive functions, verbal language, numerical ability and motor and/or sensor motor functions. “The pollutants that seem to represent the greatest risk are PM2.5, NO2 and PAHs [polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons],” states a review of 30 research papers, published in Neuroscience & Behavioral Reviews in May 2022.

Just like in adults, the child’s blood pressure is known to shoot up due to exposure to air pollution during pregnancy—higher the mean PM2.5 and black carbon exposure during the third trimester, higher the newborn’s systolic blood pressure.

Exposure to air pollution in utero can also lead to congenital heart defects in children, making survival difficult. Lungs, too, are not spared from the onslaught. It has been observed that higher the exposure to air pollution during infancy, lower the lung capacity. Acute respiratory infections too seem to affect children who are more exposed to PM2.5. A survey of under-five children indicates that a 10 μg/m3 increase in PM2.5 was associated with greater chances of contracting an infection.