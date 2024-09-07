International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies: Why reducing air pollution pays for itself

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is considered the most dangerous pollutant for human health because these tiny particles can permeate vital organs. In low- and middle-income countries, people can face exposure to levels of PM2.5 that are up to four times higher than the WHO’s air quality guidelines’ values. Reducing PM2.5 levels is vital to protect people and the planet, but is also an economic no-brainer, with research showing that a 20 per cent drop could boost employment by 16 per cent and labour productivity by a third.