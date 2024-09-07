International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies: Why reducing air pollution pays for itself

The news is often filled with stories of smog thick enough to blanket entire cities, shut down schools and offices and disrupt major sporting events, drawing attention to the disastrous impact of air pollution on both people and the planet. This global scourge is responsible for the deaths of over and is poisoning our economies.
Right now, poor-quality air and pollution is fuelling the increasingly dramatic The huge costs of air pollution to public health, economies and the environment are clear, with global health damages totalling — over of global gross domestic product (GDP). But action to address air pollution remains grossly insufficient and underfunded.
Only a per cent of currently goes towards clean air projects, despite the potential for every dollar invested in clean air initiatives to return up to $30 in economic benefits.
A 2023 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) study on the cost of inaction related to health impacts of air pollution exposure in was estimated at between 1.6 per cent and 2.1 per cent of each country’s GDP by 2030.
Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is considered the most dangerous pollutant for human health because these tiny particles can permeate vital organs. In low- and middle-income countries, people can face exposure to levels of PM2.5 that are up to four times higher than the WHO’s air quality guidelines’ values. Reducing PM2.5 levels is vital to protect people and the planet, but is also an economic no-brainer, with research showing that a drop could boost employment by 16 per cent and labour productivity by a third.
A growing number of workable, available and viable solutions to air pollution prove that there is no need for us to choke on our own smoke and allow air pollution to cripple our economies.
The private sector can and must play a key role in implementing these solutions, not only as a significant air pollution contributor but also as the bearer of many costs associated with the problem, such as , higher and the .
For example, in countries like India, , or three per cent of the country’s GDP. After Indian businesses joined a clean air forum and funded and promoted clean air solutions, there were huge changes, such as an in crop burning in two states.
Companies possess the expertise, innovation and resources to assess and reduce their air pollution footprint and are increasingly taking action to set and achieve clean air targets and attract investment to finance these efforts. Initiatives such as the World Economic Forum-backed , an air quality-focused private sector alliance, prompted several members to start measuring and reporting their air pollution footprints.
In 2022, the UNEP-convened (CCAC) and the Stockholm Environment Institute worked with multinational conglomerate IKEA Group to develop for businesses to measure air pollutant emissions across value chains.
These examples demonstrate that companies are increasingly taking action to set and achieve clean air targets and attract investment to finance these efforts.
Boosting action on air quality requires cooperation across all sectors, between private and public entities and from the global to the local and vice versa. The UNEP, CCAC and partners are launching a global network to raise awareness of the multiple impacts of air pollution, strengthen capacity-building, advance cost-effective air quality measures and support regional air quality arrangements in response to a adopted this year at the
They are also of an and will launch a on September 7 to mark which this year highlights the urgent need to invest in air pollution solutions.
No effort to clean up our air will succeed without substantial investment. Achieving better air for everyone requires action and funding at all levels and working with the most polluting sectors. Real blue sky thinking means using the most effective strategies and resources, such as implementing , mobilising public and private and engaging industry as a crucial and positive changemaker.
Sheila Aggarwal-Khan is the Director of UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.