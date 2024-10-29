Is Delhi ready to celebrate Diwali without a blast?

When it comes to the festive spirit, Delhiites are known for their larger than life celebrations and Diwali is no exception.
With a few days left for the festival of lights, authorities have begun a crackdown on the sales of fire crackers which send the air quality index skyrocketing much higher than the reach of a rocket cracker.
It is reported that Delhi Police has seized around 2,000 kilogrammes of crackers from various locations in the national capital. Some of the illegal sellers were found hiding crackers in grocery items.
Officially, fire crackers are banned in Delhi following a Supreme Court mandate in 2017. Only eco-friendly or green crackers are allowed to be sold.