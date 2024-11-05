Marginal farmers have the secret solution for stubble burning menace — it's simpler than you might assume

Rather, they harvest their paddy by hand and in the process, the stock (or stubble) of the plant remains rooted to the soil. These leftover stocks are ploughed into the soil or are used as fodder for cattle, thereby negating the need to dispose them by burning.

Ploughing the stalk back to the field also increases the soil organic carbon and increases its fertility.

Hence, it might be safe to assume that the stubble burning menace is a modern crisis catalysed by the advent of mechanised farming.