Night of lights, morning of smoke: How Diwali turned Delhi’s air heavy once again

The air in Delhi always starts to feel different by mid-October — a little cooler, a little stiller and a little heavier. This year was no exception. As the city prepared for Diwali, the familiar haze began to creep in. It wasn’t sudden; the numbers had already started whispering the story.

On October 10, the 24-hour average PM2.5 levels stood at 64 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg / m3), safely within limits. But over the following 10 days, the numbers climbed nearly four times, reaching 237 µg / m3 by October 20, the night of Diwali.

Each day, from October 17 to 19, pollution levels inched upward — 113, 125, 152 µg / m3 — until Diwali evening, when the curve steepened sharply. For a few hours around noon, there was a brief pause. PM2.5 dropped to around 94 µg / m3, helped by sunlight and movement in the air. But as dusk fell and diyas lit up balconies, the numbers began to rise again — slowly at first, then all at once.

By evening, the PM2.5 levels had spiked nearly sevenfold from noon, a familiar peak that Delhiites have almost learnt to expect. The pollution levels climbed 49 per cent higher than the previous day.

Hourly PM2.5 concentrations in Delhi, showing the sharp Diwali night spike