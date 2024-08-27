Remote Sensing: Smart policing of emissions on-road
India is among the fastest growing economies globally. While road transport expansion serves as a catalyst for socio-economic development, vehicular pollution is a major challenge for Indian cities.
Road transport presently accounts for 12 per cent of India’s energy-related CO2 emissions and contributes around 38 per cent to Delhi’s overall air pollution.
Indian policymakers have worked on improving the emission standards in vehicles for years. The introduction of CNG, setting up emission standards up to Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) and rapid electrification of vehicles all add on to the efforts.
But even though the manufacturing is doing the job, the monitoring of vehicular emission is lagging behind. This is where new technologies like remote sensing device-based monitoring comes into the picture. So, how does this technology work?