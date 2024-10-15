The clean air challenge

The second key source in this battle for clean skies and clear lungs is the fuel that we burn—from household chulhas to factories to thermal power plants. In most cases, it is biomass or coal. The Supreme Court banned the use of pet coke—the dirtiest of such fuels; the Delhi government banned the use of coal, which was later extended to the entire national capital region. It was also agreed that thermal power plants would clean up or shut down. Action on this has been patchy to say the least. The lesson from the transition to CNG is that people need alternatives for a ban to be effective. When diesel buses were stopped, CNG supply had to be assured. It also had to be feasible in terms of cost. The Supreme Court agreed that this needed fiscal measures to keep clean fuel cheaper than dirty fuel. Now, even as coal is banned, the price of natural gas makes industry uncompetitive. It will not work.