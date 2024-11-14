This Children's Day, let’s realise that youngest section of the population is most vulnerable to Delhi’s air pollution

Today, as India celebrates Children’s Day in the memory of its maiden Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru’s affection for the tiny tots, a grim reality overshadows the festivities in Delhi.

According to the data maintained by Central Pollution Control Board, the capital city frequently experiences ‘severe’ air quality conditions, particularly during winter months, with the air quality index (AQI) readings regularly exceeding 400. This culminates in a public health crisis that predominantly affects children.

Every year with the advent of winter season, Delhi hospitals get overburdened with cases of respiratory illnesses and other allied ailments, especially amongst children, and according to recent media reports, this year has been no exception.

These days, Ridhi, a 12-year-old from Shahbad Dairy struggles with persistent respiratory issues, while 15-year-old Arjun from the capital’s northwest region, is struggling with severe eye and throat irritation while commuting to school — such countless stories reflect a broader crisis affecting thousands of children across the capital.

Reality check

The magnitude of this crisis and its impact on Delhi’s healthcare system is echoed by various studies.

According to the comprehensive study published in The Lancet Planetary Health (2019) by the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative, air pollution was responsible for 12.5 per cent of total deaths in India, with children representing one of the most vulnerable groups.

The study found that exposure to ambient particulate matter pollution in Delhi is significantly higher than the safety limits recommended by World Health Organization (WHO), creating adverse health effects particularly severe for developing children.

Research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2022) demonstrates that children are especially vulnerable to air pollution due to their developing respiratory systems and higher breathing rates relative to body size.

The study documented that sustained exposure to high levels of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 can lead to compromised lung functions, increased respiratory ailments including bronchial inflammations and infections, and potential long-term impacts on cognitive development.

Cascading effects transcend child health

The crisis extends beyond health implications, severely impacting children’s education and daily lives.

A study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC, 2023) found that high pollution days in Delhi correspond to increased school absenteeism and reduced academic performance.

The research indicated that exposure to high levels of air pollution can reduce students’ academic performance by 0.3 standard deviations, equivalent to losing about three-four years of school education.

CRY’s on-ground experiences also suggest that with schools closed for longer periods, children miss out on critical classroom time and social interaction. Parks and playgrounds, vital for children’s physical and mental well-being, become no-go zones.

This deprivation of outdoor activities affects their physical health and restricts their holistic psycho-social well-being and development.

Keeping children indoors isn’t a solution

The socio-economic dimension of this crisis is particularly concerning. Research from the World Bank (2022) shows that children from low-income families face heightened risks, often residing in high-density areas where pollution levels are 1.5 to 2 times higher than in less congested neighbourhoods. Limited access to healthcare and protective measures like air purifiers exacerbate their vulnerability, creating a cycle where air pollution perpetuates existing social inequalities.

“We are encouraging children to wear masks as much as possible and limit their time outdoors, especially in parks. We have also advised parents to keep them indoors, particularly if they are experiencing respiratory issues or even a common cough or cold. However, children in our project areas come from underserved communities and live in extremely congested households, where staying indoors for extended periods can also pose risks, such as increased exposure to violence and other challenges,” said Santlal, founder of Saksham, a CRY partner organisation supporting children in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi.

This environmental crisis directly violates children's rights as protected under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Article 24 of UNCRC specifically recognises children's right to clean air and a healthy environment, while Article 6 protects their right to survival and development – both compromised by severe air pollution.

CRY believes that to protect children, both the government and society need to recognise air pollution as an urgent child rights issue and take immediate, concrete action.

Air purifiers much needed at Delhi schools

For Delhi’s marginalised communities, intervention is crucial. Educating communities, especially parents, on the dangers of air pollution and methods to reduce exposure is the need of the hour.

Awareness can drive demand for cleaner air and encourage personal protective measures, like masks and air purifiers.

Just like essential infrastructure as basic as blackboard provisioned for schools, air purifiers have become a necessity rather than a luxury.

Ensuring its availability is crucial for protecting children’s health and supporting their right to a safe and conducive learning environment.

Schools can also introduce air quality monitors, provide regular health check-ups, and educate children about pollution and safety practices. Expanding green spaces and pollution-buffering trees around schools and residential areas can offer children cleaner microenvironments in which to play and learn.

Most importantly, it is essential to collect age-specific data on the impact of pollution on children. This data would enable more structured planning and targeted provisions to effectively address this crisis.

As we celebrate Children’s Day, the message is clear: Delhi’s air pollution crisis is not just an environmental issue but a fundamental child rights emergency requiring immediate attention. Access to clean air isn’t a privilege — it’s a fundamental right of every child, and it's time we act to make it a reality.

Soha Moitra is the Regional Director (North) and Director of Programmes, CRY - Child Rights and You.

