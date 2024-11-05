What has happened to Lahore (and Delhi) is a toxic combination of capitalism, agriculture and state incompetence: Haroon Khalid

Lahore, the storied capital of the Mughals and Sikhs, is choking. Pakistan’s second-largest city recorded a staggering Air Quality Index (AQI) of 1900 on November 2, 2024.

Primary schools have been shut for a week. Children have been advised to wear masks while work-from-home mandates have been issued.

The smog in Lahore has also become an India-Pakistan issue. First, Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz spoke about India and Pakistan tackling smog together. Subsequently, Marriyum Aurangzeb, environment minister of the Punjab spoke about “easterly winds” being responsible for the smog.

Author Haroon Khalid has chronicled both, Lahore and the Pakistani province of Punjab in his works including A white trail: A journey into the heart of Pakistan (2013), In search of Shiva: A study of folk religious practices in Pakistan (2015), Walking with Nanak (2016) and Imagining Lahore: The city that is, the city that was (2018).

Born and raised in Lahore, Khalid has a special bond of kinship with the city, whose winters he nostalgically reminisces about.

Down To Earth spoke to Khalid about the current state of emergency in Lahore due to the smog. Edited excerpts:

Q. As someone who has chronicled Lahore and Punjab, what is your first reaction when you hear that the city is now ‘most polluted in the world’?

It breaks my heart to see such a beautiful city experience this kind of a catastrophe. There used to be something magical about Lahore in the winters, the mist, the bonfires, barbeques, and now all one can imagine about Lahore in the winters is smog.

Q. Is Lahore now uninhabitable?

I’ll be careful about saying the city is unhabitable. It is still home to millions of people, who despite all the challenges are finding a way to live there. All I would say is that people shouldn’t be subjected to living like this.

Q. Since it became the Hindu Shahi capital over 1,000 years ago, can you recall any other instance in its history when Lahore has faced such an existential crisis?

Lahore has experienced several political existential crises. Hulagu Khan’s invasion in the 13th century comes to mind as perhaps the worst time for the city, when hundreds of residents were decapitated. While there have been other crises as well — the time of the Sikh Misls, Ahmad Shah Abdali’s attacks, partition violence, I can’t think of anything worse than Hulagu Khan’s time. Perhaps it is the nature of the violence itself — decapitation of heads.