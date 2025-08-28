You are losing eight years of your life by breathing Delhi’s toxic air

The findings are crucial from a public health perspective, especially at a time when the Indian government has not recognised any direct link between air pollution and mortality.

While particulate pollution remained the greater external threat to human life expectancy, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel had told Parliament in July last year that there was no “conclusive data available in the country to establish a direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution.”

The AQLI report released on August 28 said particulate pollution remained the greatest external threat to human life expectancy in 2023, with its impact comparable to smoking and surpassing other major health risks. Its toll on life expectancy is more than four times that of alcohol use, five times that of transport injuries or unsafe water, sanitation, and handwashing, and more than six times that of HIV/AIDS.

In India, the country with the highest health burden of pollution in South Asia, the particulate concentration in 2023 was 41 µg/m³—more than eight times the WHO guideline, and slightly higher than the country’s national ambient PM2.5 standard of 40 µg/m³.

In response to the air quality crisis, the government had launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2019. The research found that this has led to an increase of six months in life expectancy for 445.5 million people living in districts with ‘non-attainment cities’, where pollution levels have already declined by 10.7 per cent compared to 2017 levels.

NCAP was launched with an aim to reduce particulate pollution levels from 2017 baselines by 20-30 per cent by 2024. In 2022, this target was revised upwards, with the government setting a more ambitious goal of achieving a 40 per cent reduction by 2026 in 131 non-attainment cities — urban areas that consistently fail to meet national air quality standards.

If this updated target was met, residents of these non-attainment cities could gain an average of two additional years of life compared to 2017 levels, the study found.

South Asia still world’s most polluted region

South Asia continued to have the most polluted air globally, with particulate pollution posing one of the greatest external threats to life expectancy across the region. In countries like Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan — the most polluted in South Asia — the health impact of particulate pollution was stark. Its effect on life expectancy was over 1.5 times greater than that of childhood and maternal malnutrition, and more than eight times greater than the combined burden of unsafe water, sanitation, and poor hygiene.