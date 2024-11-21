Adaptation awaits finance at COP29

The core negotiations on adaptation at the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku such as on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) and the National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) have mostly been procedural, but even those have been contested and slow.

The major contestation in the GGA text has been the inclusion of language around the means of implementation which includes finances, technology transfer and capacity building from developed to developing countries.

Many developing country groups like the Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) and the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) had asked for US$ 400 billion as a fifth dimensional target under the GGA last year at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the negotiations on the framework for the GGA.

The developed countries had pointed out that a GGA finance target does not make sense as the matter would be discussed under the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) in 2029.

In the latest iteration of the GGA text released by the COP29 presidency on November 21, ‘means of implementation’ exists as an option with no text in the other alternative option in two of the paragraphs. The text as option means that the disagreements on the inclusion of the language is still contested among Parties and has not been resolved as yet. The first option in paragraph 11(d) reads: