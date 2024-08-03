‘Aeolus 1 data improved forecasts by an incredible 5 per cent’

Q. Where has the data from Aeolus 1 been used and what has been the response to that?

A. The technology of Aeolus 1 had some issues and the quality of data was not as per our expectations. We were able to measure winds from the scattering of air molecules with a possible error margin of six to seven metres. For the winds that are scattered by small particles in the air the uncertainty was 3-4 m. Initially we were disappointed. Our data has been used by the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (NCMRWF) in India and despite the problems, our data was able to significantly improve the weather forecasts by 5 per cent. The weather agencies said that usually their improvements are incremental and on a much smaller scale and they were happy with the improvement brought about by Aeolus. These improvements were particularly in the tropical areas, oceans and the polar regions where there was a lack of wind information earlier. There have also been studies from the US where data from Aeolus 1 has improved the forecasts of hurricanes.