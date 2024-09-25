Antarctic ice loss will be rapid & irreversible from 2100, study predicts. What does that mean for global sea level?

In the worst-case scenarios where carbon emissions continue unchecked, the authors noted, several ice basins in West Antarctica could experience rapid and irreversible collapse, accelerating the pace of sea-level rise dramatically.

The study combined data from 16 ice-sheet models. Despite slight variations in the timing of glacier retreat across different models, all of them agree on one key point: Once significant ice loss starts, it will be rapid and unstoppable.

"All the models agree that once these large changes are initiated, nothing can stop them or slow them down," Seroussi explained.

What will this mean for sea-level rise?

Sea-level rise is one of the most immediate and tangible consequences of climate change, and the findings of this study painted a worrying picture for the future. Although the rate of ice loss will be relatively gradual in the 21st century, the steep increase in melting after 2100 could have catastrophic consequences for coastal communities and low-lying regions.

If emissions remain high, the high sea levels will submerge vast areas of land, displacing millions of people, decimating island nations and also threatening critical infrastructure in cities such as New York, Mumbai and Shanghai.

Even under low-emission scenarios, sea levels are likely to rise significantly after 2100, making adaptation and mitigation strategies essential for vulnerable regions.