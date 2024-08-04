Anxiety grips Karnataka’s Kodagu, after Kerala’s Wayanad disaster brings memories of 2018 catastrophe

Anxiety has gripped the picturesque Kodagu (Coorg) district located in Karnataka’s section of the Western Ghats. Kodagu borders Wayanad in Kerala and last week’s disaster there has brought back memories of Kodagu’s own tryst with landslides in 2018.

Between August 10 and 17, 2018, heavy rainfall caused several landslides and killed 20 people, damaged 4,056 homes, and resulted in the evacuations of 18,000 people in Kodagu. This was the first colossal tragedy experienced by the district and the first significant landslide-related calamity in Karnataka.

Scenes from Wayanad have rekindled memories of the 2018 landslides among the people of Kodagu. With the monsoon in full swing, fears are mounting over the possibility of a similar disaster recurring, especially among residents of vulnerable areas.

“The thought of what happened in 2018 haunts us every time it rains heavily,” said a resident of Siddapura in Kodagu. “We don’t know what the future holds. But the fear is real, and it grows with each passing day,” he added.

The district has received 24 per cent more rainfall than usual this monsoon, with meteorological predictions indicating more heavy rain in the coming days.

This has given rise to what locals are calling ‘August anxiety’—a period of heightened fear and apprehension as the month approaches, recalling the catastrophic rainfall and subsequent landslides of August 16, 2018.

Following the Wayanad landslides, the conversation around evacuating people from high-risk areas during the rainy season has gained momentum.

The Geological Survey of India has provided a detailed list of 104 areas in Kodagu which are disaster-prone.

Based on this mapping, 2,995 families at risk have been earmarked for relocation to safer areas. Already, 313 families have been relocated, and 10 relief centres have been established across the district to provide temporary shelter for those displaced.

In total, 95 locations have been earmarked for establishing relief centres across the district. These centres are equipped to provide basic necessities and shelter to displaced families.

While some of those at risk have sought refuge in these relief centres, many others have opted to stay with relatives, away from the danger zones.

Others, however, continue to live in the midst of danger, hesitant to leave their homes and livelihoods behind. “It is not easy to leave everything behind,” said a local resident. “But the fear is there, and we are caught in a dilemma.”

There are also concerns regarding the lack of arrangements for livestock, which are an integral part of rural livelihoods. “We need to take our animals with us, but there is no provision for them at the relief centres,” complained one farmer. “The district administration needs to address this issue urgently.”

“We are doing everything in our power to protect the people of Kodagu,” said an official from the district administration. “But we also need the cooperation of the residents to ensure their safety.”

Protecting the Western Ghats

Close on heels of the Wayanad landslide tragedy, the Karnataka government has initiated steps to protect its section of the Western Ghats from anthropogenic activities.

The Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its rich biodiversity and vital role in maintaining environmental balance, has been under increasing threat from illegal encroachments, including unauthorised plantations, homestays, resorts, and other commercial developments.

These activities have not only led to significant environmental degradation but have also increased the risk of natural disasters such as landslides, which have proven deadly in recent years.

Karnataka Forest, Biology, and Environment Minister Eshwara B Khandre issued instructions three days back to clear all forest encroachments that have been existent since 2015.

The order targets a wide swath of districts, including Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, and Kodagu.

Khandre has directed the deputy chief secretaries of the relevant departments to take immediate and stringent action against these illegal activities. A detailed report on the actions taken must be submitted within one month.

“The encroachment of forest areas in the Western Ghats and other hilly regions is a serious issue that threatens both the environment and the safety of the people. Immediate and decisive action is required to clear these encroachments and restore the natural habitat,” Khandre noted in a statement. “We cannot afford to delay any longer, as the consequences of continued inaction could be catastrophic.”

The minister’s orders come in the wake of recent landslide tragedies in Karnataka. In one particularly devastating incident in Shiroor in the coastal part of the state, 11 lives were lost in a landslide, underscoring the urgent need for better management of these vulnerable regions.

Khandre also pointed to the harrowing events in Wayanad. “These tragedies serve as a wake-up call for us. They remind us of the critical importance of preserving the Western Ghats and the surrounding areas. The survival of the Western Ghats is not just an environmental issue, but a matter of life and death.”