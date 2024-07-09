Assam: Why is the state facing frequent floods every year?

Assam, a state accustomed to the annual monsoon deluge, is facing an unprecedented challenge in 2024. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries, once predictable in their flooding patterns, have taken on a new ferocity, catching many off-guard. As of July 8, 78 people have lost their lives and nearly 2.3 million people across 28 districts have been affected by floods, with waters continuing to rise above danger levels in many areas. Watch the video to know more.