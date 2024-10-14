Atmospheric rivers are shifting poleward, reshaping global weather patterns

Atmospheric rivers — those long, narrow bands of water vapor in the sky that bring heavy rain and storms to the US West Coast and many other regions — are shifting toward higher latitudes, and that’s changing weather patterns around the world.

The shift is worsening droughts in some regions, intensifying flooding in others, and putting water resources that many communities rely on at risk. When atmospheric rivers reach far northward into the Arctic , they can also melt sea ice , affecting the global climate.

In a new study published in Science Advances, University of California, Santa Barbara, climate scientist Qinghua Ding and I show that atmospheric rivers have shifted about 6 to 10 degrees toward the two poles over the past four decades.

Atmospheric rivers on the move

Atmospheric rivers aren’t just a US West Coast thing. They form in many parts of the world and provide over half of the mean annual runoff in these regions, including the US Southeast coasts and West Coast , Southeast Asia , New Zealand , northern Spain , Portugal , the United Kingdom and south-central Chile .