Baby bull sharks are thriving in Texas and Alabama bays as the Gulf of Mexico warms

In late spring, estuaries along the United States Gulf Coast come alive with newborn fish and other sea life. While some species have struggled to adjust to the region’s rising water temperatures in recent years, one is thriving: juvenile bull sharks.

We study this iconic shark species, named for its stout body and matching disposition, along the Gulf of Mexico. Over the past two decades, we have documented a fivefold increase in baby bull sharks in Mobile Bay , Alabama, and a similar rise in several Texas estuaries , as our new study shows.

Despite the bull shark’s fearsome reputation, baby bull sharks are not cause for concern for humans in these waters.

While adult bull sharks are responsible for an occasional unprovoked attack , baby bull sharks haven’t fully developed the skills needed to hunt larger prey. And you’re still far more likely to be killed by bees, wasps or snakes than sharks.

The fascinating life of a young bull shark

Most sharks are fully marine and spend their entire lives in the ocean. Bull sharks, however, are one of a handful of shark species that use freshwater environments as nurseries.

Baby bull sharks have been found in the Alabama River , 75 miles north of the ocean, and up the Mississippi River as far as Illinois. They have evolved to tolerate fresh water by reducing the need for salts and urea in their bodies compared to marine sharks, and actively taking in more salts through their food and across their gills.