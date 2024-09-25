California takes ExxonMobil to court for plastic pollution crisis

For decades, ExxonMobil has been deceiving the public to convince us that plastic recycling could solve the plastic waste and pollution crisis when they clearly knew this wasn’t possible. ExxonMobil lied to further its record-breaking profits at the expense of our planet and possibly jeopardising our health. Today’s lawsuit shows the fullest picture to date of ExxonMobil’s decades-long deception and we are asking the court to hold ExxonMobil fully accountable for its role in actively creating and exacerbating the plastics pollution crisis through its campaign of deception

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta in a press statement