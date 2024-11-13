Child labour is a latent crisis that’s worsening due to an adversely changing climate

Climate change is increasingly evident in India. According to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), surface air temperatures over India have soared by approximately 0.7°C between 1901 and 2018.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also reported that, during the first nine months of 2024, extreme weather events impacted 93 per cent of days, with heatwaves as a major contributor.

As world grapples with the intensifying impacts of climate change, a hidden crisis is worsening — child labour.

Child labour on the rise

Climate change has disrupted agriculture through irregular rainfall, droughts and floods, impacting crop cycles and reducing income for agrarian families. This often forces children to drop out of school to work on farms or migrate to cities for low-wage jobs, perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

This pattern was clearly evident in Maharashtra, which faced recurring droughts from 2012 to 2019.

Many families were forced to move to cities in search of livelihood, with children often drawn into labour and in some cases, ending up as bonded labourers.

Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi emphasised the gravity of this crisis, urging that the current drought-like conditions, impacting around 160 million children in India, should be declared a ‘national emergency.’

An analysis of the 2011 Census further corroborates that child labour is particularly severe in drought-prone regions of Maharashtra, underscoring the need for urgent action to protect vulnerable children in these areas.

Climate-related extreme weather events are driving a rise in child labour as families face increased economic hardship.

For example, floods in Bangladesh in 2020 and 2021, intensified by climate change, severely affected vulnerable communities, including children.

These disasters forced many children to work to support their families after losing homes, livelihoods, and access to education due to school damage and displacement. This displacement also exposed children to a higher risk of exploitation and dangerous work conditions.

Desperate times, desperate measures

Climate-driven migration is leading to a spate in child labour as families are forced to move from rural areas to cities in search of livelihoods.

In the Sahel region of Africa, persistent droughts have pushed families from countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad to urban centres like Bamako and Niamey, where they often settle in informal areas with limited opportunities.

Many children end up working in markets, construction, or even hazardous industries like mining. Girls, in particular, face higher risks, often being drawn into domestic work or, in some cases, becoming vulnerable to trafficking and forced labour.

Efforts to combat climate change have driven up demand for renewable energy, which relies heavily on critical minerals. This shift has, unfortunately, led to a rise in child labour in mining. In regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo, demand for minerals like cobalt — essential for batteries in renewable energy technologies — has surged, resulting in widespread child labour in small-scale mining operations.

Many of these children miss schools and face serious health risks while working to meet global demand.

Water woes

Climate change has also led to water scarcity, which leads to an increase in the time spent collecting water, a task often assigned to children, especially girls in India and Africa.

Ocean acidification and marine heatwaves have led to a decline in fish stocks, which in turn reduces incomes and pushes children into fishing and related labour.

In the Philippines, for example, many Filipino children work in hazardous fisheries. One of the most dangerous roles, known as ‘muro-ami’, involves children diving deep into reefs to catch fish or free trapped nets.

Due to their small size and nimble fingers, they are often seen as ideal for this work. However, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) classifies it as extremely hazardous child labour, with the International Labor Organization (ILO) reporting that these young divers face ear injuries, dangerous falls, and even risks of shark attacks, snake bites, and drowning. An estimated five per cent of Filipino children are engaged in such fisheries.

Hope on the horizon

However, climate initiatives can also have a positive impact on reducing child labour. For example, new solar projects in western Rajasthan have provided a source of income for poor families with otherwise unproductive, barren land. This additional income helps families afford to send their children to school, creating a positive shift away from child labour.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has consistently highlighted that developing countries, particularly in the Global South, are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change due to limited resources and infrastructure. The financial support from developed nations, through the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), can play a crucial role in mitigating and adapting to the worst climate impacts, including those that exacerbate child labour.

There is a need to have climate-resilient livelihoods. This includes supporting sustainable agricultural practices, providing alternative income sources, and creating job opportunities in sectors less affected by climate change.

Expanding social safety nets and welfare programs can help buffer vulnerable families from the economic shocks of climate events. This includes cash transfers, food assistance, and other forms of social support to reduce the need for children to contribute to family income. Brazil’s ‘Bolsa familia’ initiative has seen positive result in reducing the child labour.

Addressing child labour amid climate change requires urgent, integrated action. With policy reforms, community support, and climate-adaptive strategies, India can protect its most vulnerable — its children — from climate-driven economic hardships.

As India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru once remarked —

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

