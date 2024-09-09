Children at a crossroads: How climate change is shaping their futures

It is often challenging to quantify the full impact of disasters on children, particularly in marginalised and resource-poor communities. However, we can easily imagine the chain of events that follows — schools closing as they are transformed overnight into rescue centres, Anganwadi services paralysed by waterlogged Integrated Child Development Scheme centres, diarrhoea outbreaks among children due to contaminated drinking water and healthcare facilities crippled by shortages of staff and supplies like halogen tablets and saline due to disrupted transport. Families are forced to migrate in search of a better livelihood and in the chaos, many children go missing or may fall victim to trafficking.