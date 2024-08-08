Climate change reason for heavy rains and cloud bursts in the Trans and High Himalayas: Report

The massive devastation caused by extreme rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on July 31 was a result of global warming, a report released by non-profit Himalaya Niti Abhiyan has stated.

Incidents of heavy rains and cloud bursts are taking place in the Trans and High Himalayan ranges due to changing climate, the report, which dealt with the devastation in the Kullu Valley, added.

The rate of warming of the Himalayan region is almost double that of other parts of the world according to several national and international studies, as per the report.

Such destructive incidents are increasing due to the collision of the southwest monsoon and western disturbances in this region.

According to the report, the changing climate in the Trans and High Himalayas has increased the risk of disasters. The melting glaciers in the region have left behind large amounts of loose surface and subsurface sediments which can be washed away by sudden heavy rains. This sediment poses a great threat to hydropower projects.

On July 31, a cloud burst incident in the Pir Panjal range of the High Himalayas caused devastation in the low-lying areas. On the night of July 31, there was a cloud burst in the upper part of Malana in the same range due to which Malana Khad, which joins the Parvati river, suddenly got flooded. The Malana dam subsequently broke. Similarly, heavy rains caused massive destruction in the Sainj river valley.

Due to large amount of water coming in, the gates of the HPPCL Niharni dam had to be opened and the gates of Parvati Phase 3 Dam, 10 kilometres downstream, were also opened. The sudden flooding washed away the road of the Sainj market. It also caused immense damage to life and property.

The report gives several recommendations for preventing such tragedies. For instance, it recommends making separate plans and guidelines, along with strictness in construction and development works, in paraglacier areas. Large hydro projects in such critical and high-risk areas should be completely stopped, according to the report. Not only this, all major development plans in areas above 8,000 feet should be stopped. New engineering methods must be explored to reduce hazards.

There is a need for a safety audit of all operational dams in the High Himalayas in view of the threats posed by climate change, according to the report. Early warning systems like Doppler and radar should be installed to warn of sudden, heavy rainfall. The use of blast and drill methods for building and widening roads should be limited. The Cut-and-Fill method should be adopted in their place, even though it is more expensive.