Climate Change
COP29 Baku: President Mukhtar Babayev calls for “fair and ambitious” New Collective Quantified Goals
New Collective Quantified Goal is a new financial commitment aimed at assisting developing nations in coping with the adverse effects of climate change
The 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, began on November 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan, and will run until November 22.
This year’s summit is focused on a new financial commitment, known as the “New Collective Quantified Goal” (NCQG), aimed at assisting developing nations in coping with the adverse effects of climate change, largely caused by greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide. Watch the video to know more.